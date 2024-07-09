Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is tight, with plenty of players injured or in and out of form, as clubs look to make their runs through the Origin period, tipping a perfect round is nearly impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Gold Coast Titans vs. Paramatta Eels - Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday July 13, 5:30pm AEST

What a meteoric rise we have seen from the Titans, from sometime roughie choice in this column to Round 19 sure thing. To be fair, this truncated round is proving very difficult for naming a certainty. I could have gone with the Sharks over the Tigers, but the Tigers have already thumped them once this year and the Sharks are playing some really ordinary football for a Top 4 prospect. So, instead, I will go with the once bottom dwelling Titans to keep the Eels in wooden spoon contention.

The Eels have been in many of their recent clashes, but just haven't been able to finish off their opponents. This weekend they lose star halfback Mitchell Moses to Origin duty. They may receive a boost from knowing that Jason Ryles will be their head coach next season, but I'm as confident as I can be that the Titans can beat them at home, if they can continue their impressive recent form.

The round 19 sure thing is: Titans

The toss of the coin

Dolphins vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs - Kayo Stadium, Thursday July 11, 7:50pm AEST

The Dolphins have been struggling of late, having won just one game out of their last five. It is a real problem for the club as they cling to their position in the Top 8 having had all of their byes and with a queue of teams nipping at their heels. They go into this clash without a couple of Origin stars including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. They play this one in Redcliffe and coach Wayne Bennett will be sure to talk it up as a real line in the sand moment for the club as they battle to make the finals for the first time in their short history. The players have the added incentive to show Bennett that they are better than the club he'll be coaching next season.

The Rabbitohs' resurgence has them poised just one win away from sneaking into the Top 8. They have lost star fullback Latrell Mitchell to injury and forward leader Cameron Murray to Origin duty, but they do have their much-improved halves combination of Jack Wighton and Cody Walker. They will be keen to showcase their skills in front of next year's coach.

This game could go either way, with both teams desperately in need of the two points. The Rabbitohs have the form on the board, but without Latrell, my coin is landing Dolphins side up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Newcastle Knights - 4 Pines Park - Sunday July 14, 4:05pm

The Sea Eagles are favoured to win this one at home, despite having Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic on Origin duty. The Knights lose Dane Gagai, Bradman Best and Kalyn Pongo, so they will be short-handed themselves, but Best and Ponga have only just returned, so they were having some success without them.

The Sea Eagles have been having a bad run of late, winning last week against the Cowboys, but only twice out of the previous seven games. They are desperately clinging to their spot in the Top 8 and the Knights are one of the teams hoping to knock them out. At home the Sea Eagles should win this one, but the Knights are very capable of springing the upset.

Round 19 roughie: Knights

