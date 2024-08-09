Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane five-eighth Ezra Mam has undergone ankle surgery and is unlikely to play again this season, while prop Payne Haas has avoided surgery on a foot injury.

Mam and Haas, who will both miss Saturday night's away clash with North Queensland, failed to finish last week's 46-18 loss to Gold Coast.

Both visited a specialist earlier this week. The Lisfranc injury to Haas was not as severe as the one sustained by Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga earlier this season and his recovery will not require him to go under the knife.

Mam is out of hospital and recovering, with his place in the side taken by Josh Rogers.

With the Broncos six points outside the top eight and needing a minor miracle to play finals, it is doubtful either player will lace a boot again this season.

Ezra Mam of The Broncos celebrates after scoring a try. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Coach Kevin Walters, who oversaw the side's captain's run in Townsville on Friday, was asked about the duo's 2024 prospects.

"Payne isn't having surgery so he's more than likely (to play again) but Ezra is possibly done. Miracles happen," Walters said.

AAP reported on Thursday Broncos training had been poor this week, and on previous occasions, with multiple passes being fumbled and cohesion in attack missing.

Winger Jesse Arthars said the errors at training were "not ideal" and more focus was required, a sentiment endorsed by utility Tristan Sailor.

Walters has been positive about the club's preparation on multiple occasions and disagreed when asked about the training issue.

"I'm not sure where those comments came from," Walters said.

"We have trained well and we're very much looking forward to tomorrow night."

Walters also said the club had dealt with the fallout of fullback Reece Walsh giving Corey Oates a mouthful against the Titans after the veteran winger dropped a bad pass Walsh had thrown him.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

"We've certainly addressed that as a club and individuals," he said.

"We've moved on from that one too."

Meanwhile, Cowboys coach Todd Payten said his sixth-placed side was not being distracted by the Broncos having the blowtorch applied to them after a woeful two months of form.

The rivalry between the clubs, ever since the Cowboys won the 2015 grand final, has ensured no complacency will exist.

"We all know what lies ahead and how big this game is for our club. Motivation and excitement is not a challenge for us this week," he said.

"What happens on the other side of the fence is irrelevant for us. We are still fighting for the top eight.

"We fought hard after a couple of wobbles early in the season to fight back to where we are. The Origin period has been positive for us and our guys have come back from that arena in good shape and we are not guaranteed yet to play finals.

"So what is happening at other clubs is irrelevant. It is about what we do and how we handle it."

Co-captain Reuben Cotter is a huge inclusion for the Cowboys after missing last week's win over Wests Tigers with concussion.

"He didn't have any symptoms, or in the days after that, which has led to him getting passed easily by the independent specialist," Payten said.

"He is super excited and knows from experience what these games mean to our club."