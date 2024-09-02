Open Extended Reactions

Canberra are weighing up whether to launch a last-ditch attempt to save Elliott Whitehead's NRL career at the judiciary, after he was handed a four-match ban for his hip-drop tackle on Brandon Smith.

Just a day after fellow Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana's NRL career was ended by a fractured cheekbone, Whitehead was handed three separate charges following Monday's match review.

The England representative will be able to pay $3600 in fines for tripping James Tedesco and kicking out at Angus Crichton late in Canberra's 14-12 win over the Sydney Roosters.

But the biggest punishment is for a hip-drop tackle on Smith, which left the Roosters hooker with damage to his ACL and MCL, infuriating the Tri-colours.

Whitehead has been hit with a grade-three dangerous contact charge, resulting in a three-match ban with an early plea, or four games if he elects to fight it and loses.

Canberra have until midday on Tuesday to decide whether they fight it, but given Whitehead is due to return home to England at the end of this year there is little to lose but legal costs.

Canberra need something of a miracle to make the finals, first needing to beat St George Illawarra on Saturday and then hope Newcastle and the Dolphins draw on Sunday.

Brandon Smith of the Roosters reacts to an injury Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Whitehead's ban would be a disappointing way for the 205-game veteran to go out, after being one of the Raiders' most reliable players for the past decade.

His post-match spat with Trent Robinson, in which the Roosters coach accused him of being a serial offender for hip-drop tackles after Whitehead attempted to apologise, would also mark a dramatic exit.

Raiders teammates have since rushed to Whitehead's defence, with fellow forward Joe Tapine adamant there is no malice in the Englishman's game.

"He just competes, and sometimes in rugby league unfortunate things happen," Tapine said.

"I don't think anyone purposely goes out and hip-drops anyone, because it is a really serious injury if you do it.

"I know Elliott doesn't have that malice in him, it's unfortunate.

"When you're fatigued and trying to pull them down, sometimes you can fall in an awkward position. It's just trying to avoid it is pretty tough."

Whitehead's charges from Sunday's game made for eight separate offences since the start of 2020.

None have previously been enough to attract a ban, but two did relate to contact with the legs of a ball-carrier in a tackle.

AAP has also been told the NRL is happy to let the post-game spat rest, and there will be no probe into the comments.

Meanwhile, Tapine also said Rapana would be missed, after the 35-year-old spent Sunday night in a Sydney hospital, having previously signed with Hull FC for next year.

"I am shattered if that was his last game, but I am happy I got to share the field with him for so long," Tapine said.

"Every game he is so competitive, he will blow up at anyone. It doesn't matter who you are, but off-field he is a legend of a bloke."