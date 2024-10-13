Open Extended Reactions

Penrith ace Nathan Cleary has gone public in rejecting rumours he might be on his way to joining an English Super League club to be nearer to his soccer star girlfriend Mary Fowler, saying it won't happen '"any time soon".

Cleary, in Manchester to attend the Super League grand final on Saturday less than a week since his own NRL title victory with the Panthers, turned up at Old Trafford in a Hull Kingston Rovers jersey, supporting the underdogs in their clash with Wigan.

He watched the final alongside Fowler but broke off to give a halftime interview with Sky Sports TV, where he admitted he had heard all the rumours that he might be moving to a British club so he could be closer to the Manchester City star.

Quizzed about whether he could be a Super League player, Cleary responded with a smile: "Not any time soon, to be honest.

"I see all the rumours, but I've come over here to see her (Fowler) play, which is nice and have a break, but won't be moving over here anytime soon."

Cleary said he was wearing his Hull KR shirt to show his support for his old Panthers colleague and pal Tyrone May, who joined the Yorkshire club from Catalans Dragons this season.

"I'm just here supporting my best mate, Tyrone May," he said.

"It's been great, a couple of big days (of celebration after Penrith's fourth straight title win).

Nathan Cleary says he isn't planning on a shock switch to the Super League in the near future Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It honestly feels surreal still, so very grateful for what we've been able to do, and now get some downtime to just enjoy and relax."

Alas, his support for Hull KR didn't help them overcome the unlikely odds as they succumbed 9-2 to a Bevan French-inspired Wigan.

On Sunday, Fowler was due to be back to work with City playing a Women's Super League match at Liverpool, with Cleary doubtless cheering her on at Anfield.