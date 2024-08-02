Day seven of the Paris Olympics is at an end and it's been a triumphant one for Great Britain. Medals were won in sports including trampolining, showjumping and rowing, with Team GB having won nine golds after seven days at the Games for the first time ever.

- Bryony Page completes her medal set with trampoline gold

- Team GB rowers win gold in double scull redemption

- Laugher, Harding win Team GB's fourth diving medal

- Britain win equestrian team showjumping gold

- Swimmers Ben Proud, Duncan Scott win silver medals

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson and Max Whitlock preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN will bring you all the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments. For now, take a look back at our live coverage of day seven, as it happened.