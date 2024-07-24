Open Extended Reactions

Holger Rune has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to a wrist injury, the Dane said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rune, who is 16th in the world rankings, was set to make his Olympics debut in Paris.

"I am really sorry that I will be unable to play the Olympics. It's something I've been looking forward to playing and being a part of," Rune wrote on X.

"I have played with pain in my wrist throughout both the clay and grass seasons, so I have to take the medical recommendations seriously."

Rune most recently competed last week in Hamburg, Germany where he retired from his quarter-final match against eventual champion Arthur Fils of France while trailing 6-4 4-1.