VERSAILLES, France -- Equestrian's governing body issued a warning to Brazilian rider Carlos Parro on Saturday for potentially causing "unnecessary discomfort" to his horse Safira after receiving evidence from an animal rights group.

The Federation for Equestrian Sports received a letter and photos that were sent to its president, Ingmar De Vos, from animal rights group PETA on Friday. One photo shows Parro hyperflexing Safira's neck in a prohibited movement called "Rollkur" whereby the horse's breathing is compromised.

"The FEI Officials have issued a yellow warning card (to Parro) as the action of the athlete could have caused unnecessary discomfort to the horse. Additionally, the Ground Jury has directly addressed the situation with the athlete and the chef d'Equipe of Brazil," the FEI said in a statement. "The FEI Stewards are aware of this incident and will be vigilant at all times for any behavior that is not in line with horse welfare and are prepared to take immediate action if such behavior occurs."

PETA's letter, which was shared with The Associated Press, said "Rollkur" also damages the horse's spine and leads to long-term health issues.

"The pain this horse must be enduring is almost unimaginable," PETA said. "The public is unlikely to accept this, as illustrated by the mass outrage over the Charlotte Dujardin abuse video."

The 45-year-old Parro took in the dressage section of eventing at the Paris Olympics on Saturday morning at the Palace of Versailles, and he had finished competing before the warning was issued.

Also Saturday, Emiliano Portale and his horse Future were eliminated during the dressage event after blood was found in the horse's mouth during post-competition checks. However, this was in line with horse welfare protocol and "does not imply that there was any intention to hurt or harm the horse," the FEI said in a statement.

On Thursday, the FEI spelled out a series of reforms for horse welfare following the withdrawal of Dujardin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, from the Paris Olympics. A video had emerged that showed Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse.

Dujardin is provisionally suspended from all events pending the results of the FEI investigation into her actions.