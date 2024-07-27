PARIS -- The team manager of the top-seeded men's heavyweight boxer at the Paris Olympics died at the athletes village in Saint-Denis.

Lionel Elika Fatupaito died Friday morning at the village, the Oceania regional group of Olympic national committees said in a statement on behalf of its Samoan member.

The International Olympic Committee said Elika Fatupaito died of natural causes. In a statement Saturday, the IOC expressed "its condolences to the entire Samoan NOC, his family and friends."

Elika Fatupaito was at the Olympics with a Samoan team that has one boxer who is a strong medal contender, Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali.

"No words can express how I feel but rest in love coach Lionel," Plodzicki-Faoagali wrote Saturday in an Instagram story about his team leader, whom he described as "Grand Master."

Plodzicki-Faoagali, 25, starts his 92-kilogram competition Sunday in a round-of-16 bout against a Belgian opponent. The Australia-born boxer is competing at his second Summer Games.

The Samoan Olympic body's president, Pauga Talalelei Pauga, said in the Oceania statement: "Lionel was one of Samoa's top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal."

The Paris organizing committee said it was "deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the Samoan delegation. Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones and his delegation."