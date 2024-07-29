Open Extended Reactions

MARSEILLE, France -- Jack McGlynn remembers when the goal was as basic as could be: No United States men's soccer team had even qualified for an Olympics since 2008, so for months just getting to these Paris Games was all that mattered.

But now the U.S. men want more.

On the eve of their final group-stage match, McGlynn, who is one of only two Americans to have played with the team throughout this entire Olympic cycle, said he and his teammates are well aware of the stakes. If they can beat Guinea on Tuesday in Saint-Etienne, they'll very likely qualify for the quarterfinals and become the first U.S. men's team to make the knockout rounds at a Summer Games in 24 years.

"We know that this is the most important game we've had so far," said McGlynn, a sharp-passing midfielder for the Philadelphia Union. "I was a part of the team that qualified us here, and that was kind of a huge deal for us."

He added: "I think to now be here -- we kind of understand the significance. The older guys here have also talked to us about the moment -- how big it is and how big it could be if we make it to the next stage too."

One of those older players is defender Miles Robinson, who is one of three overage players that coach Marko Mitrović selected for the roster. Robinson was a mainstay on the back line for the U.S. men's national team in 2022 and looked to be a lock to play for the U.S. at the World Cup in Qatar only to miss out after rupturing his Achilles tendon in an MLS match in May.

The U.S. men head into a key match vs. Guinea on Tuesday. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

While Robinson worked hard to not allow himself to get too low in the aftermath of the injury, it was impossible to completely ignore the brutal reality: A dream would have to wait.

Now, after being selected to join Walker Zimmerman and Djordje Mihailovic as the older players on the Olympic roster, Robinson has a different, but altogether meaningful, chance to represent the United States on a massive global stage.

"It's definitely been a long road," Robinson said, "filled with ups and downs. I'm so grateful to be here and, hopefully, competing for a medal."

The U.S. team had a difficult beginning to the tournament, failing to take advantage of several good chances early but staying level for an hour with hosts France in front of a sellout crowd in Marseille, only to then capitulate over the final 30 minutes in a 3-0 loss.

Three days later, however, the Americans delivered a performance that was almost a full reversal. Instead of wilting late, they started fast, scoring three goals in the first half hour against New Zealand and finishing off a 4-1 victory that was the biggest-ever margin for an American men's Olympic team. It also put them in an excellent position for the final group match.

With various tiebreakers potentially in play, the scenarios could get complicated, but the U.S. is guaranteed to go to through if tit beats Guinea by at least two goals, while any U.S. victory is almost certain to be enough so long as New Zealand doesn't beat France in the other Group A game.

There are other circumstances where the U.S. could get through with a draw or even a loss, but the players are keeping their thinking as straightforward as possible.

"I think this group is continuing to grow, continuing to learn about each other, and hopefully we can continue to move forward," Robinson said. "If we do that, the sky's the limit."