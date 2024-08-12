        <
          2024 Olympic medals by NCAA schools and conferences

          Katie Ledecky took home four medals at the 2024 Summer Games, helping her alma mater Stanford score 39 total medals in Paris. John Walton/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 12, 2024, 09:44 PM

          The 2024 Summer Games offered a wide array of winning moments. The United States won the total medal count, with 126. How did medals pan out over NCAA schools and conferences? Check out the full breakdown below.

          Top five NCAA schools, by number of medals

          1. Stanford

          • 34 medals won by 22 medalists

          • 12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze

          2. California

          • 17 medals won by 13 medalists

          • 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze

          3. Texas

          • 16 medals won by 13 medalists

          • 7 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze

          4. Virginia

          • 15 medals won by 8 medalists

          • 7 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze

          5. Southern California

          • 13 medals won by 12 medalists

          • 6 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze

          Top five NCAA conferences, by number of medals

          1. Atlantic Coast Conference

          • 91 medals won by 65 medalists

          • 38 gold, 24 silver and 29 bronze

          2. Southeastern Conference

          • 80 medals won by 62 medalists

          • 33 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze.

          3. Big Ten Conference

          • 78 medals won by 73 medalists

          • 23 gold, 25 silver and 30 bronze

          4. Big 12 Conference

          • 26 medals won by 21 medalists

          • 10 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze

          5. The Ivy League

          • 15 medals won by 11 medalists

          • 10 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze

          For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, FAQs, recaps, and more.