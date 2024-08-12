2024 Olympic medals by NCAA schools and conferences

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Summer Games offered a wide array of winning moments. The United States won the total medal count, with 126. How did medals pan out over NCAA schools and conferences? Check out the full breakdown below.

Top five NCAA schools, by number of medals

1. Stanford

34 medals won by 22 medalists

12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze

2. California

17 medals won by 13 medalists

4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze

3. Texas

16 medals won by 13 medalists

7 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze

4. Virginia

15 medals won by 8 medalists

7 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze

5. Southern California

13 medals won by 12 medalists

6 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze

Top five NCAA conferences, by number of medals

1. Atlantic Coast Conference

91 medals won by 65 medalists

38 gold, 24 silver and 29 bronze

2. Southeastern Conference

80 medals won by 62 medalists

33 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze.

3. Big Ten Conference

78 medals won by 73 medalists

23 gold, 25 silver and 30 bronze

4. Big 12 Conference

26 medals won by 21 medalists

10 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze

5. The Ivy League

15 medals won by 11 medalists

10 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, FAQs, recaps, and more.