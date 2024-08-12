2024 Olympic medals by NCAA schools and conferences

The 2024 Summer Games offered a wide array of winning moments. The United States won the total medal count, with 126. How did medals pan out over NCAA schools and conferences? Check out the full breakdown below.
Top five NCAA schools, by number of medals
1. Stanford
34 medals won by 22 medalists
12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze
2. California
17 medals won by 13 medalists
4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze
3. Texas
16 medals won by 13 medalists
7 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze
4. Virginia
15 medals won by 8 medalists
7 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze
5. Southern California
13 medals won by 12 medalists
6 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze
Top five NCAA conferences, by number of medals
1. Atlantic Coast Conference
91 medals won by 65 medalists
38 gold, 24 silver and 29 bronze
2. Southeastern Conference
80 medals won by 62 medalists
33 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze.
3. Big Ten Conference
78 medals won by 73 medalists
23 gold, 25 silver and 30 bronze
4. Big 12 Conference
26 medals won by 21 medalists
10 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze
5. The Ivy League
15 medals won by 11 medalists
10 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze
