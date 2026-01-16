New events at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will feature eight new medal events, including three in a discipline making its Olympic debut. The International Olympic Committee said the event changes will make the 2026 Winter Games the most gender-balanced in history. About 47% of the expected 2,900 athletes set to compete over the two-plus weeks will be women, according to the committee.

Here is a look at the additions to the Olympic program for the 2026 Winter Games:

Ski mountaineering

Ski mountaineering, also called "skimo," will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games. A combination of uphill mountain climbing and downhill skiing, the competition will feature three events: men's sprint, women's sprint and a mixed relay. The sport was included in the program at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games and was voted into the Winter Games in 2021.

Luge - women's doubles

After debuting the mixed team relay at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the luge competition will feature another twist with the addition of the women's doubles event. The traditional open doubles luge had only included male competitors since its first Olympic appearance in 1964.

Ski jumping - women's large hill

The 2026 Games will see the first women's large hill event. It will complement the men's large hill individual ski jumping program. Distance and style are paramount for success in this event.

Skeleton - mixed team relay

Making its Olympic debut in Italy, mixed team relay sees one woman and one man complete back-to-back runs, combining their times for a final score.

Freestyle skiing - men's and women's dual moguls

Dual moguls has been added to the freestyle skiing Olympic program for the Milan Cortina Games. Dual moguls features two skiers simultaneously competing against one another in runs down adjacent mogul courses. Whichever skier gets the most judges on their side wins and advances to the next round.

Alpine skiing - team combined

Team combined will make its first Olympic appearance at the 2026 Winter Games. Like its predecessor, super combined, it consists of two runs, a downhill and a slalom. The difference with team combined is that one competitor is assigned to each. In super combined, one athlete is responsible for completing both. The duo with the fastest cumulative time wins.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for more updates on related events.