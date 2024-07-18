As the Premier Lacrosse League progresses through its 2024 season, its eight teams unveiled mesh jerseys they'll wear during the league's throwback weekend.
The PortHole uniforms will debut on Friday and Saturday with the Denver Outlaws taking on the Philadelphia Waterdogs at 6 p.m. ET and the Carolina Chaos matching up against the Maryland Whipsnakes at 8:30 p.m. ET, both on Friday. The New York Atlas will face the Boston Cannons at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Utah Archers facing the California Redwoods.
Though the Premier Lacrosse League debuted in 2019, lacrosse has a much longer history. It's known as America's oldest team sport, dating back to approximately the year 1100 in New York when it was played by Haudenosaunee and Iroquois people.
Champion designed the uniforms to pay homage to their franchise city or state's sports history as well as the lacrosse history in their respective towns.
Here's a look at all eight team's throwback uniforms.
Boston Cannons
A 🅱️LAST from the past 💣💥— Boston Cannons (@PLLCannons) July 17, 2024
Debuting our Limited Edition Authentic PortHole Mesh Throwback Jerseys this Saturday at 3pm on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CM4qoxguYR
California Redwoods
In our Throwback Weekend era 😌💽— California Redwoods (@PLLRedwoods) July 17, 2024
Our 2024 Throwback Jerseys hit the field on ESPN+ this Saturday at 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET 👀 pic.twitter.com/zucwRdPLH7
Carolina Chaos
making a STATEment 🦂— Carolina Chaos (@PLLChaos) July 17, 2024
our 2024 throwback fits are here ‼️ pic.twitter.com/U1gLivJGwB
Denver Outlaws
Taking our game to a new era...— Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) July 17, 2024
Introducing our 2024 Throwback Uniforms. pic.twitter.com/qSTKmqFREt
Maryland Whipsnakes
Introducing our 2024 Throwback Jerseys. 🐍⏪— Maryland Whipsnakes (@PLLWhipsnakes) July 17, 2024
Debuting on field this Friday at 8:30p ET on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/r17nUlu97l
New York Atlas
Iconically New York 🗽🤘— New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) July 17, 2024
Debuting our Authentic PortHole Mesh Throwback Jerseys this Saturday at 3pm ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/oZv1zbZlaA
Philadelphia Waterdogs
a jersey that would look good in any era.— Philadelphia Waterdogs (@PLLWaterdogs) July 17, 2024
our 2024 throwback threads from @ChampionUSA 😮💨🐶 pic.twitter.com/5DISvKy5NV
Utah Archers
An ode to lacrosse in 1900s Utah 🏹🏔️— Utah Archers (@PLLArchers) July 17, 2024
Our 2024 Throwback Jerseys will debut on Saturday at 3:30PM MT/5:30PM ET on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/fhsIl1ST0t