        <
        >

          Premier Lacrosse League unveils 2024 throwback weekend uniforms

          The Premier Lacrosse League will debut vintage uniforms for their annual throwback weekend. Premier Lacrosse League/X
          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNJul 18, 2024, 08:57 PM

          As the Premier Lacrosse League progresses through its 2024 season, its eight teams unveiled mesh jerseys they'll wear during the league's throwback weekend.

          The PortHole uniforms will debut on Friday and Saturday with the Denver Outlaws taking on the Philadelphia Waterdogs at 6 p.m. ET and the Carolina Chaos matching up against the Maryland Whipsnakes at 8:30 p.m. ET, both on Friday. The New York Atlas will face the Boston Cannons at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Utah Archers facing the California Redwoods.

          Though the Premier Lacrosse League debuted in 2019, lacrosse has a much longer history. It's known as America's oldest team sport, dating back to approximately the year 1100 in New York when it was played by Haudenosaunee and Iroquois people.

          Champion designed the uniforms to pay homage to their franchise city or state's sports history as well as the lacrosse history in their respective towns.

          Here's a look at all eight team's throwback uniforms.

          Boston Cannons

          California Redwoods

          Carolina Chaos

          Denver Outlaws

          Maryland Whipsnakes

          New York Atlas

          Philadelphia Waterdogs

          Utah Archers