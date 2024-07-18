Open Extended Reactions

As the Premier Lacrosse League progresses through its 2024 season, its eight teams unveiled mesh jerseys they'll wear during the league's throwback weekend.

The PortHole uniforms will debut on Friday and Saturday with the Denver Outlaws taking on the Philadelphia Waterdogs at 6 p.m. ET and the Carolina Chaos matching up against the Maryland Whipsnakes at 8:30 p.m. ET, both on Friday. The New York Atlas will face the Boston Cannons at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Utah Archers facing the California Redwoods.

Though the Premier Lacrosse League debuted in 2019, lacrosse has a much longer history. It's known as America's oldest team sport, dating back to approximately the year 1100 in New York when it was played by Haudenosaunee and Iroquois people.

Champion designed the uniforms to pay homage to their franchise city or state's sports history as well as the lacrosse history in their respective towns.

Here's a look at all eight team's throwback uniforms.

Boston Cannons

A 🅱️LAST from the past 💣💥



Debuting our Limited Edition Authentic PortHole Mesh Throwback Jerseys this Saturday at 3pm on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CM4qoxguYR — Boston Cannons (@PLLCannons) July 17, 2024

California Redwoods

In our Throwback Weekend era 😌💽



Our 2024 Throwback Jerseys hit the field on ESPN+ this Saturday at 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET 👀 pic.twitter.com/zucwRdPLH7 — California Redwoods (@PLLRedwoods) July 17, 2024

Carolina Chaos

making a STATEment 🦂



our 2024 throwback fits are here ‼️ pic.twitter.com/U1gLivJGwB — Carolina Chaos (@PLLChaos) July 17, 2024

Denver Outlaws

Taking our game to a new era...



Introducing our 2024 Throwback Uniforms. pic.twitter.com/qSTKmqFREt — Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) July 17, 2024

Maryland Whipsnakes

Introducing our 2024 Throwback Jerseys. 🐍⏪



Debuting on field this Friday at 8:30p ET on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/r17nUlu97l — Maryland Whipsnakes (@PLLWhipsnakes) July 17, 2024

New York Atlas

Iconically New York 🗽🤘



Debuting our Authentic PortHole Mesh Throwback Jerseys this Saturday at 3pm ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/oZv1zbZlaA — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) July 17, 2024

Philadelphia Waterdogs

a jersey that would look good in any era.



our 2024 throwback threads from @ChampionUSA 😮‍💨🐶 pic.twitter.com/5DISvKy5NV — Philadelphia Waterdogs (@PLLWaterdogs) July 17, 2024

Utah Archers