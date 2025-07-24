PLL Power Rankings entering Week 9: Outlaws, Atlas stay on top

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier Lacrosse League will be in Salt Lake City this week for Week 9 of the regular season, a homecoming for the back-to-back champion Utah Archers.

The top three in the standings remains steady, but there's been some movement in the middle of the pack after an entertaining Week 8 in Fairfield, Connecticut. I'm taking over for Quint Kessenich on this week's power rankings. Here's how things currently stand:

1. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 5-2

Previous ranking: 1

The Outlaws are the league's hottest team, having won five straight. Former NFL wide receiver Jared Bernhardt is back playing lacrosse for the first time since 2021 and he has hit his stride -- scoring two fourth-quarter goals against the Boston Cannons, including the game winner. Brennan O'Neill and Pat Kavanagh are playing at an All-Pro level on offense, while rookie goalie Logan McNaney leads the league in save percentage. There aren't any holes on this team!

This week: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. the Archers

2. New York Atlas

Current record: 5-2

Previous ranking: 2

The Atlas have the top scoring offense in the PLL and two of the top four scorers in league in Connor Shellenberger and Jeff Teat, both of whom can quarterback an offense with passing or scoring. Nobody shares the ball like New York, and they can play make-it, take-it lacrosse with Trevor Baptiste at the stripe. Midfielder Dox Aitken's anticipated return gives them a force in the early offense that will create a serious problem for defenses.

This week: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Whipsnakes

3. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 3

Philly's up-and-down offensive performances in back-to-back weeks are a bit of a head-scratcher. In Chicago, they scored 16 goals against the Utah Archers. But in Fairfield, they went up 5-0 against the Maryland Whipsnakes and ended up losing 10-7. Michael Sowers is clearly the biggest match-up nightmare in the league with unparalleled quickness. Once Tewaaraton winner CJ Kirst gets acclimated to the offense, teams without two premier cover defenders will struggle. Finding an outside shooting presence within the offense will be important, as the Waterdogs are last in the league in shooting percentage behind the arc.

This week: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Chaos

play 0:49 Michael Sowers on fire with his fourth goal of game Michael Sowers scores the game's first four goals to pace the Waterdogs.

4. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 6

At times over the past couple of weeks, you watch this team play and you wonder how they can make a run, especially when their offense can at times disappear. Maryland can win any game they play in because they have the league's best statistical defense that has an established identity, a pro lacrosse Hall of Famer at the stripe in Joe Nardella (who leads the league in faceoff win percentage), and plays elite in the specialty areas (only team in the league in the top-3 in power play and penalty kill).

The combination of second-year pros TJ Malone and Matt Brandau is intriguing, as they hooked up for three straight goals in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia.

This week: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Atlas

5. Utah Archers

Current record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 5

The two-time defending champs had to dig deep for their win over the Chaos in Connecticut. They have the worst scoring offense in the league, but can win with defense and Brett Dobson in net.

I don't think many people thought rookie Sam King would lead the team in points with Tom Schreiber, Connor Fields and Grant Ament in the offense. If the proven veterans on offense play as expected, Utah can make a run. The double-header this weekend at home in Salt Lake City can get them back on track.

This week: Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Redwoods; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. the Outlaws

play 1:12 Archers snap 3-game skid with win over Chaos Utah ends its losing streak with a tight 12-11 win over Carolina.

6. Boston Cannons

Current record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 4

The one-goal loss to Denver had no shortage of offensive fireworks. Scoring doesn't seem to be an issue for Boston, but the Cannons have struggled to make stops at times and statistically have the worst defense in the league.

For Boston to win shootouts, they need to find more cohesion with its attack unit. Who will lock down that third attack spot, Will Manny or Coulter Mackesy (their first-round pick this season)? Is there a world where both lefties can be in the lineup? Regardless, Asher Nolting's passing should be the focus, as he is tied for the most assists in the league.

This week: Bye

7. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 7

The reality is there is not much of a difference between teams 3-7 on this list, and Carolina has proven they can hang with anyone. Blaze Riorden is still the best goalie in the league and they are much improved at faceoffs this season with Justin Inacio.

Although rookie Owen Hiltz has been a star since joining the lineup, consistency on that end has been an issue. The Chaos are the second-worst scoring offense in the PLL and lack a draw-and-dump game with the second fewest assists in the league. Based on all of the offseason changes, Roy Colsey has done a great job coaching this group and playing against this team guarantees a dog fight.

This week: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Waterdogs

8. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-5

Previous ranking: 8

After five straight losses, the Redwoods are searching for any answers. They do have some bright spots in rookies Chris Kavanagh and Andrew McAdorey, who are stars! The issue with California has been making defensive stops. They are one of two teams allowing 13 goals per game, and are the only team in the league with a save percentage under 50%.

I like their goal scorers, but the lack of passing in their offense makes them one dimensional at times. They have the fewest assists in the league and the worst power play in the PLL.

This week: Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. the Archers