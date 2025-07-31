PLL Power Rankings entering Week 10: Chaos jump into Top 3

Jackson Eicher buries a goal that gives the Chaos a 15-14 victory over the Waterdogs. (0:36)

The Denver Outlaws and New York Atlas were the first two teams to clinch 2025 playoff spots -- and they'll face off against one another this weekend.

It's homecoming weekend for the Outlaws, and in addition to a matchup with the Atlas on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+), they will also face the Chaos (Friday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), who rose up my Power Rankings this week.

Where do the rest of the teams land?

1. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 6-2

Previous ranking: 1

The Outlaws are the hottest team in the league, winners of six straight. There isn't a weakness on this team and they share the rock.

Pat Kavanagh was an incredible passer on Saturday night, dishing out four assists to go along with his two goals in the win over Utah. Brennan O'Neill was a force, dropping two from behind the arc and finished with six points of his own. Jake Piseno stood out on the defensive end, finishing with two caused turnovers, four ground balls, and a goal of his own. Even with all the stars on this team, there appear to be zero egos.

This week: Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+) vs. New York

play 1:14 Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers: Game Highlights Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers: Game Highlights

2. New York Atlas

Current record: 6-2

Previous ranking: 2

The Atlas revenged an earlier season loss to the Whipsnakes behind big performances from Jeff Teat, who had a game high five points, and Liam Entenmann, who finished with 20 saves.

New York clinched a playoff berth and have now won five straight. Trevor Baptiste will look to respond next weekend at the face-off stripe after back-to-back sub-50% performances. The combination at attack with Teat, Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dixon looks at times unstoppable for the league's best statistical offense.

This week: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+) vs. Denver

3. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 4-4

Previous ranking: 7

The Chaos escaped Salt Lake City after winning the first overtime game of the PLL season, over Philly. Carolina was led on offense by two rookies, Jackson Eicher and Owen Hiltz, who combined for 11 points. Eicher netted the game-winner, and was attacking matchups and shooting with confidence.

Defensively, Jack Rowlett limited Michael Sowers -- the league's leading point producer heading into the weekend -- to just two assists. At 4-4, the Chaos are the biggest surprise right now, and can hang with any team in the league.

This week: Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Denver

4. Boston Cannons

Current record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 6

Boston had the bye last week, which was an opportunity to recharge and asses some of its issues. They have questions heading into Week 10.

That includes finding a way to get on the same page defensively, as they currently have the worst defense in the league, statistically. It won't get easy in Denver when they meet Philadelphia, a team that beat them 14-11 in June. Michael Sowers feasted for two goals and five assists in that game.

They will also have to decide who starts at the lefty attack spot, as rookie Coulter Mackesy and cagey veteran Will Manny have split starts the last two games for Boston.

This week: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Philadelphia

5. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 4-4

Previous ranking: 3

Although Philly forced OT against the Chaos, the Waterdogs were outplayed for a good portion of the game, and they seem out of rhythm.

Outside of Sowers, they aren't passing well. A goalie change at halftime after Matt DeLuca had nine saves will raise questions as to who their goalie will be down the stretch. First overall pick CJ Kirst scored his first professional goal, but they have lost two straight since he joined the lineup.

This week: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Boston

6. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 4

There is a serious youth movement on offense with the Whipsnakes. The issue is consistency.

The bright spots on offense against the Atlas were Aidan Carroll -- who had three goals and one assist -- and Matt Brandau, who had four goals. Brandau now has eight goals in his last two games. The rest of the offense didn't show up against New York, and shot 16% as a unit.

Joe Nardella was brilliant against Trevor Baptiste, winning 71% at the stripe, but the offense didn't convert on the extra possessions. The best defense in the league statistically gives the young offense support, and hope for a run, though playoff odds are slipping and are currently at 57%.

This week: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. California

7. California Redwoods

Current record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 8

After losing five straight, the Redwoods showed fight and an ability to win the fourth quarter against the Archers, something they struggled with in their losing streak.

The Ierlan brothers were possessions boasters, with TD dominating the stripe winning 68%, while Chayse was fantastic in net, making 14 saves, many of which were critical stops down the stretch.

The Redwoods offense scored four of the last five goals in the game. Rookie Chris Kavanagh scored the game-winning goal, and continues to be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year.

Ball movement and assisted goals will be critical for an offense that has adept goal scorers.

This week: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Maryland

play 1:13 Chris Kavanagh's late goal sends Redwoods to victory Chris Kavanagh breaks a tie late as the Redwoods beat the Archers.

8. Utah Archers

Current record: 3-6

Previous ranking: 5

Salt Lax City brought the juice, with sold-out crowds and an amazing fan base. However, Utah's homecoming didn't treat the Archers well in the win department, losing to California and Denver in back-to-back games.

The Archers lost two of their stars in Tom Schrieber and Grant Ament in the Friday loss to the Redwoods. Their status moving forward is uncertain. The league's worst offense keeps taking the hits.

Rookie Sam King remains a bright spot, scoring three goals against Denver, and goalie Brett Dobson was brilliant in both losses. At 3-5, the Archers' playoff chances are evaporating.

This week: Bye week