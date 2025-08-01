PLL Week 10 preview: Key stats, players for Outlaws homecoming

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season has arrived, and it's Denver Outlaws homecoming weekend!

Four games are on the schedule Friday and Saturday, and the Outlaws have one game each day.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

Power Rankings

PLL home | Standings

Carolina Chaos (4-4) vs. Denver Outlaws (6-2)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Chaos: M Chris Aslanian IR (torso), M Shane Knobloch questionable (right hamstring)

Outlaws: SSDM Alexander Smith out (right hamstring), A Pat Kavanagh questionable (left shoulder)

Chaos

The Chaos will clinch a playoff berth with a win, and have already matched their season win total from 2024. With a loss, they still have a 64.9% chance of making the playoffs, per PLL projections.

In Carolina's win on June 6, Blaze Riorden set a PLL record with 25 saves.

Owen Hiltz has the highest points per game average of any rookie in PLL history (4.4), narrowly ahead of Jeff Teat (4.3 in 2021).

Outlaws

Only two long pole players have scored in double digits since 2019; Michael Ehrhardt (13) and Jarrod Neumann (10) both pulled off the feat that season. Jake Piseno can become the third with one more point this weekend.

Logan McNaney has been a key to the Outlaws' recent winning ways, and a big part of that is his clean save percentage; he currently leads the league, at 58.0%, which is well ahead of second place Brendan Krebs (42.9%).

play 0:36 Jackson Eicher wins it in OT for the Carolina Chaos Jackson Eicher buries a goal that gives the Chaos a 15-14 victory over the Waterdogs.

Philadelphia Waterdogs (4-4) vs. Boston Cannons (3-4)

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Waterdogs: D Kenny Brower out (right hamstring), A Zed Williams out (PUP list), D Liam Byrnes out (PUP list)

Cannons: M Connor Kirst questionable (medical), SSDM Bubba Fairman IR (labrum)

Waterdogs

Philly can punch its ticket to the playoffs with a win, and has a 57.4% chance of reaching the postseason with a loss, per PLL projections.

CJ Kirst, who went first overall in the 2025 draft, is set to face off against his brothers, Colin and Connor, for the first time as pros. CJ and Colin last went head-to-head in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Cannons

The Cannons have some work to do to get into the postseason. Per PLL projections, they have an 80.4% chance of reaching the playoffs with a win, and a 35.6% chance with a loss.

Marcus Holman (tied for second with 355 goals) and Will Manny (10th, with 285 goals) are both climbing the career leaderboard. Next up for Holman is John Grant Jr., at 393, while Manny is chasing down Kevin Leveille, at 287.

New York Atlas (6-2) vs. Denver Outlaws (6-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Click here for an extended preview of this epic battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in the PLL.

Maryland Whipsnakes (3-5) vs. California Redwoods (3-5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Whipsnakes: M Tucker Dordevic IR (jaw), M Ryan Conrad out (PUP list)

Redwoods: M Sam English IR (left ankle), SSDM Chris Merle IR (ACL), G Jack Kelly out (PUP list), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), SSDM Marquez White out (PUP list)

Whipsnakes

The Whipsnakes need a W and some help to reach the postseason; per the PLL projections, their playoff chances are 70.2% with a win, and 44.9% with a loss.

After four seasons with the Redwoods, Rob Pannell signed with the Whipsnakes this offseason, saying at the time that the chance to chase a championship was the biggest factor. This will be his first game against his former team.

Redwoods

California can come close to clinching with a win, as the PLL projects their playoff chances at 96.8% with a victory, and 58.5% with a loss.

TD Ierlan will take on Joe Nardella in one of the PLL's best current faceoff men matchups. Nardella (63%) and Ierlan (58.7%) are 1-2 in the league in faceoffs this season, and Ierlan has the head-to-head edge (55.4%, 41-of-74) in their history.