How to watch the 2025 PLL championship on ESPN

The New York Atlas and Denver Outlaws will face off in the 2025 PLL championship on Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Both clubs look to capture their first PLL title. The showdown will feature the top two teams in the PLL in each of the past two regular seasons. The Outlaws finished with the league's best record by a slim margin over the Atlas this season, while the Atlas had the best record in 2024.

Here are key facts about the 2025 PLL U.S. Bank Championship:

When is it?

The PLL championship begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 14.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ABC and in the new ESPN App.

How can fans access more PLL coverage from ESPN?

