New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has come out in staunch support of referee Ben O'Keeffe after the referee revealed he had received death threats following the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday night.

In a statement on Monday, Robinson said NZR firmly back O'Keeffe and all referees and that there was no place in the game for such abuse.

"New Zealand Rugby firmly stands behind Ben and all referees who are involved in our game.

"Referees play an integral part in our sport... [I want to] make it clear, that there is no place in our sport for abuse. I encourage everyone in the rugby community to play an active role in standing up for abuse and behaviour that goes against the values of the game."

O'Keeffe revealed in an Instagram post that he had received vitriolic abuse and threats of violence after he refereed the Crusaders win over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The 31-Test official sent three Chiefs players from the pitch during the match, while a missed forward pass in the movement leading up to a try by the Crusaders was the only obvious error of the night.