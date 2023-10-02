SAINT-ETIENNE, France -- Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh has insisted the governing body and Wallabies coach Eddie Jones remain committed to one another, despite the 63-year-old failing to rubber stamp his future beyond the end of this week.

The Wallabies Rugby World Cup is on life support with their four pool games now complete, Australia finishing with a 2-2 record after a 34-14 win over Portugal in Saint-Etienne on Sunday evening [CET].

The bonus-point win ensured Australia moved past Fiji and into second spot in Pool C, but with the Pacific islanders requiring only a losing bonus point in their final pool game with Os Lobos, they are in the box seat to advance to the quarterfinals and send the Wallabies home in the process.

Speaking after the 20-point win on Sunday night, Jones said that he would not look beyond this week in terms of his contract or what a review into the Wallabies' poor campaign might unearth, the comments doing little to end speculation that he is preparing to walk out on his five-year contract not even 12 months into the role and join Japan instead.

"I am going to have three days off then three days of training so I'm heavily involved, that's the only answer I am going to give you at this stage," Jones said. "I don't mean to be rude, but I have got to focus on coaching this week."

Eddie Jones looks on during the warm up of the Wallabies' match against Portugal. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Jones made comments earlier in the year that he would depart the Wallabies whether the team performed well or poorly at the World Cup, before walking them back and giving his assurance to Rugby Australia that he was committed to the role moving forward. But then a Japanese report linked him with the soon-to-be-vacant Brave Blossoms job, before a bombshell Sydney Morning Herald article on the morning of Australia's crushing loss to Wales alleged that Jones had actually had an interview with the Japanese Rugby Football Union on the eve of the World Cup.

Jones' ongoing failure to put at least some timeframe on his commitment to Australian rugby has only heightened speculation he is preparing to depart, but Waugh was steadfast in his belief that the Wallabies coach would be continuing beyond this year.

"I've made the comments I take Eddie for his word, and he's told us that there is nothing to it," Waugh said Monday morning. "We're committed to Eddie in the commitment that we made to him earlier in the year.

"And we'll go through the assessment of this campaign, but I think most importantly it's actually look at the overall structure of how Australian rugby is structured at the moment which is why we announced that reset a few months ago."

RA has tried to shift some of the blame from the Wallabies' poor performance in France onto past administrations, with Waugh's comments about the structure following others from chairman Hamish McLennan that it was the result of a 20-year decline in the game Down Under.

"There's a number of reasons, there's a lot that's probably been declining across Australian rugby for some time and so I think it's a result of a period where we just seem to be slipping more and more," Waugh added.

"And it's really important for us to step back and say how can we improve the overall ecosystem so that we can produce players that can compete on the top stage, so I think we've got a lot of work to do."

Still, the RA chief executive described Australia's likely pool stage exit -- which will be first in Wallabies' history -- as "bitterly disappointing."

"We came here with a lot of hope and optimism and we sit here now, everything is out of our hands, and we've got to pray that Portugal get up against Fiji next week," he said. "But I think very disappointed with the journey to where we are today and we've got a lot of work to do."

Rugby Australia will conduct a review into the Wallabies' World Cup campaign after the team has returned home and while it may be that Jones stays on, there is still going to be significant change withing his assistant staff.

Jason Ryles will return to rugby league and join Melbourne Storm, while French assistant Pierre-Henry Broncan is also on a short-term deal and Dan Palmer has a contract to join former Brumbies coach and Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar at Leicester.

So there is going to be at least some level of upheaval within the Wallabies coaching ranks, and potentially far more, though Waugh was confident the game could pick itself up from its current record-low and pointed to the recent announcement of centralization -- to which there is already strong resistance, particularly at the Brumbies -- as to why there was hope for the future.

"I think a pretty big moment for us was around the announcement we made a few months ago around resetting Australian rugby and coming together as a game, because I don't think it's just the high performance, it's actually just as much focus around community and pathways and grassroots," Waugh said.

"A lot of the focus in the press has been around the high performance aspects but this is just as much around getting into the community and connecting with the community as it is driving the high performance. So I think we can actually do both with the announcement we made around resetting Australian rugby."