Autumn internationals Week 3: Rugby team news, how to watch

The first full week of autumn internationals did not disappoint, with upsets, dramatic finishes and a dominant display from the southern hemisphere sides. New Zealand condemned Ireland to their first defeat at home since 2021, Australia mounted a thrilling comeback to stun England, and South Africa's form continued, beating Scotland.

Fiji provided the upset of the round with a 24-19 win over Wales in Cardiff.

The next round of games promises more excitement, with pressure mounting on the northern sides to turn their fortunes around.

Here's everything you need to know including team news, how to watch and match previews.

Ireland vs. Argentina

Ireland flyhalf Jack Crowley was taken off after 57 minutes against New Zealand last week Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Time: Friday, Nov. 15 at 8.10 p.m. UK (7.10 a.m. Saturday AEDT)

Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris (captain), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.

Team news: Ireland coach Andy Farrell made just one change for Friday's test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, handing his tried and tested players a chance to make amends for a rare ragged performance against New Zealand last week.

The 23-13 loss to the All Blacks was the back-to-back Six Nations champions' third defeat in five games with the lack of attacking intent, poor discipline and litany of errors just as disappointing as the relinquishing of a 19-game unbeaten run.

The only change to face a dangerous Argentina side coming off the back of a solid Rugby Championship sees Robbie Henshaw replacing Bundee Aki at centre, where he will partner Garry Ringrose. The three have long competed for the two spots.

"It's been a tricky few days. We reviewed the game yesterday and started to turn the page and look forward to this Friday, because it's another huge challenge," captain Caelan Doris told Virgin Media television.

There are four changes among the replacements after a disappointing impact off the bench last week contributed to Ireland's failure to score in the last 36 minutes. The Leinster duo of prop Thomas Clarkson and highly touted fly-half Sam Prendergast are in line for their debuts.

Elsewhere on the bench and on the other end of the spectrum, 37-year-old prop Cian Healy will join Brian O'Driscoll as Ireland's most capped player if he comes on to make his 133rd appearance.

Healy, who made his Irish debut 15 years ago, has already made more European Champions Cup appearances than any other club player and became Leinster's most capped player last month.

Argentina: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Albornoz, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Piccardo.

Team news: For Argentina, Pablo Mateira returns to the side, with the 105 Test veteran coming in to the back row after serving a one match suspension. Guido Petti starts at lock with Franco Molina dropped to the bench. Santiago Carreras has been added to the bench after overcoming a calf injury which forced him to miss the win over Italy last week. Uncapped centre Justo Piccardo is set to make his debut off the bench.

Match prediction:

Scotland vs. Portugal:

Scotland produced a spirited effort but fell short against South Africa last week David Rogers/Getty Images

Time: Saturday Nov. 16 at 3.10 p.m. UK (2.10 a.m. Sunday AEDT)

Stadium: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+

Scotland:

Replacements:

Portugal:

Replacements:

Team news:

Match prediction:

England vs. South Africa

England were stunned in a last minute defeat to Australia last week David Rogers/Getty Images

Time: Saturday Nov. 16 at 5.40 p.m. UK (4.40 a.m. Sunday AEDT)

Stadium: Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London

How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+

England:

Replacements:

South Africa:

Replacements:

Team news:

Match prediction:

France vs. New Zealand

Hosts France beat New Zealand in the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup David Rogers/Getty Images

Time: Saturday Nov. 16 at 8.10 p.m. UK (7.10 a.m. Sunday AEDT)

Stadium: Stade de France, Paris

How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+

France:

Replacements:

New Zealand:

Replacements:

Team news:

Match prediction:

Italy vs. Georgia

Italy were well beaten by Argentina in their first match of the autumn Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Time: Sunday Nov. 17 at 1.40 p.m. UK ( 12.40 a.m. Monday AEDT)

Stadium: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+

Italy:

Replacements:

Georgia:

Replacements:

Team news:

Match prediction:

Wales vs. Australia

Wales coach Warren Gatland is under pressure having not won a Test match this year Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

Time: Sunday Nov. 17 at 4.10 p.m. UK (3.10 a.m. Monday AEDT)

Stadium: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+

Wales: Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (captain), Archie Griffin, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, James Botham, Jac Morgan, Aaron Wainwright, Ellis Bevan, Gareth Anscombe, Blair Murray, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers, Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Sam Costelow, Eddie James

Australia:

Replacements:

Team news: Wales are without scrum-half Tomos Williams for the match against Australia with a shoulder injury. Ellis Bevan starts in the No. 9 jersey. Tom Rogers will start on the wing, with Mason Grady dropping out of the squad after suffering an ankle injury against Fiji. In the forwards, James Botham and Jac Morgan start with Aaron Wainwright in the back row, while Tommy Reffell drops to the bench. Taine Plumtree has been left out of Warren Gatland's squad.

Match prediction:

