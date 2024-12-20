Open Extended Reactions

Warren Gatland will remain in charge of Wales for the 2025 Six Nations but has been challenged with delivering improved results on the field.

In a wide-ranging review into the state of Welsh rugby, CEO Abi Tierney conceded that Gatland's job was on the line after Wales went the entirety of 2024 without a Test win. She admits the Welsh Rugby Union did consider wholesale changes, but have instead challenged Gatland to improve the men's team's on-field fortunes.

The WRU has promised Gatland additional resources to achieve this, but Friday's announcement does come with the resignation of Nigel Walker, the former executive director of rugby for the Welsh Rugby Union. Huw Bevan will be appointed interim head of performance and will help lead the programme with community director Geraint John.

A further review of the team's performance will follow the 2025 championship. Gatland has been challenged to "lead Wales to success" but no specific public performance parameters have been given.

"I've been pretty honest in terms of welcoming scrutiny and challenge, as well as that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results," Gatland said.

"I am pleased to have the support of Abi and the Board to take the squad into the Six Nations. This group of players has a huge amount of potential and we will be working incredibly hard together to turnaround our fortunes on the pitch. We know, more than ever, we will be judged on competitiveness, on success and on winning during the 2025 campaign.

"During the review I had the opportunity to explain my thinking, but I also appreciate the feedback and constructive challenge that has been put to me. I'd like to thank the players in particular for their involvement and their honesty. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Tierney added: "We have assessed in detail the planning and preparation, the enabling and controllable factors which are the responsibility of the coaches as well as the culture in camp, the mental fortitude of players, their experiences to date and their own heartfelt thoughts on the current direction of travel for the squad.

Warren Gatland has been challenged to improve Wales' on-field fortunes. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

"We have included expertise and opinion from a wide range of reputable and knowledgeable sources and we have seen what of course many pundits and fans have expressed, that we are not performing to our potential at the moment.

"I have had a number of very honest conversations with Warren and I will make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review. Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify.

"There is a tough challenge ahead but Warren is more than up for that challenge. We also believe he is equal to it. In addition, we are also taking immediate steps to build and evolve the team behind the team in a way that makes a significant and positive impact ahead of the 2025 Championship."

In the meantime, Tierney will review the entire high-performance structure of the WRU, a new high-performance advisory panel will be appointed which will include ex-Wales internationals and prominent coaches.

The WRU further added: "Adaptations to the current set-up assisting Gatland will also be considered immediately with the ambition of improving mindset, mentality and culture within the squad by introducing additional personnel. Changes are planned before the 2025 tournament and will include improving the mentoring support for players with new mental skills resources being employed."

Appointing Walker's successor will also be top of the WRU's to-do list.

"This decision has not been made lightly as I have cherished my time at the Welsh Rugby Union immensely, but it's time for a new leader for the performance department," Walker said.

"My tenure has not been without its challenges and we have achieved a great amount but, ultimately, it is right that I am judged on performances on the pitch and both of our senior teams have found the last 12 months extremely difficult and therefore I believe now is the right time for me to step down."