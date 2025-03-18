British & Irish Lions watch Round 5: England's Tommy Freeman deserves nod

Tom Hamilton reacts to England's second place finish in the Six Nations behind France. (1:37)

How England showed 'huge signs of progress' at the Six Nations (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The men's Six Nations is over, with players now turning their attentions to domestic rugby and the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer.

Which players made a case to start for the Lions, and who failed to impress?

ESPN writers Tom Hamilton and James Regan play Andy Farrell and weigh in on who should be in his XV.

1. Andrew Porter, Ireland (prop)

Hamilton: Porter just about keeps the shirt, but this is now a coinflip between him and Ellis Genge. Genge was dominant against Wales and destroyed both tight-heads.

Regan: Given their relationship and Porter's form over the last two years, it would be surprising if Farrell didn't start him. Genge has had a phenomenal tournament, though.

2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland (hooker)

Regan: Sheehan has been excellent and his height gives him a point of difference, but others are knocking on the door, too.

Hamilton: This is still Sheehan's shirt, but this is an unpredictable position behind him. It's going to be fascinating who Farrell goes for -- it will likely be three from Sheehan, Jamie George, Ronan Kelleher and Dewi Lake.

3. Will Stuart, England (prop)

Hamilton: Will Stuart has turned into the sidestepping prop. He scored a decent try against Wales and was again superb in the scrum. He is now the No.1 tight-head.

Regan: Has been a real standout during this Six Nations for England. Another competitive position but Stuart surely starts.

4. Maro Itoje, England (lock)

Regan: The great thing about Itoje is his consistency. A lot of players are a 6 out of 10 one week and a 9 the other. You know what you're getting from Itoje, and the England captaincy has made him look even more imposing one and off the pitch.

Hamilton: Itoje's shirt to lose, and he is now in pole position to captain the tourists. Just ask Steve Borthwick.

5. Tadgh Beirne, Ireland (lock)

Hamilton: I'd stick with Beirne. Ollie Chessum is playing really well, while Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are in the mix.

Regan: Chessum has been impressive for England the last couple of games, but Beirne is one of those players it's impossible to see missing out, so he starts alongside Itoje for me.

6. Ollie Chessum, England (flanker)

Hamilton: I'd still keep Chessum at No. 6, but as I said last week, this all depends on what Farrell wants in his back-row. Does he want a pair of fetchers at blindside? If so, then he may be tempted to go with the Curry brothers. Both were exceptional against Wales. If he wants a lineout option, then it's Chessum's shirt.

Regan: Farrell is in the fortunate position of having a lot of options in the back-row depending on how he wants them to play. Chessum has been impressive for England so wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix.

7. Tom Curry, England (Flanker)

Hamilton: Tom Curry starts here, with Ben Curry coming off the bench depending on how Farrell sees his back-row.

Regan: He has to go and has to start.

8. Caelan Doris, Ireland (No. 8)

Hamilton: Doris is still the standout No.8 but he was quiet against Italy. His stock has definitely shifted a touch in this Six Nations, and Ben Earl is hot on his heels.

Regan: Even with a slightly flat finish to the tournament from Ireland, Doris is firmly the best option at No. 8. As for the captaincy, that could now be up-in-the-air.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland (scrum-half)

Regan: No doubt he'll have the No. 9 on his back. Alex Mitchell should get a shot off the bench too.

Hamilton: Gibson-Park remains in the box seat here. He will surely be the Lions No. 9 this summer.

10. Finn Russell, Scotland (fly-half)

Hamilton: Finn Russell will be the Lions fly-half. The likes of Fin Smith, Sam Prendergast, George Ford, Marcus Smith (and even Owen Farrell) are in the mix, but Russell is leading them despite an underwhelming Six Nations.

Regan: Looked more imposing in parts against France. Farrell will still want more from Russell but it is his jersey to lose still.

11. James Lowe, Ireland (winger)

Regan: He is so, so good. Ireland felt his absence deeply against France and looks a great bloke to have on tour as well.

Hamilton: Lowe is box office, and the game-breaker the Lions need.

12. Bundee Aki, Ireland (centre)

Regan: Depending on how he pulls up from injury, I wouldn't be surprised if Farrell goes for Sione Tuipulotu. Not that Aki hasn't been impressive, but Tuipulotu is still ahead of the chasing pack I think.

Hamilton: This is between Aki and Sione Tuipulotu. Aki is the prime option as things stand.

13. Huw Jones, Scotland (centre)

Regan: Ollie Lawrence has been dealt the toughest hand of the Six Nations. He was powering his way to the No. 13 jersey until his Achilles injury. It opens the door for Jones.

Hamilton: Huw Jones is the standout outside centre, with Garry Ringrose also impressing. Ollie Lawrence's absence is a blow.

14. Tommy Freeman, England (winger), previously Darcy Graham

Regan: I think given his try scoring prowess this year and his flexibility, Freeman could sneak his way into the starting side. Darcy Graham still travels and is close to the best XV himself.

Hamilton: I've advocated for Freeman over the past couple of weeks and I'm sticking with it. He's scored five in five (the last coming from outside centre) and has enjoyed an outstanding competition.

15. Blair Kinghorn, Scotland (fullback)

Regan: Showed against France he can break a defence open with pure speed. It is hard to see anyone overtaking him.

Hamilton: Kinghorn's had a great tournament and is the Lions fullback in-waiting.

- Overreactions: Maro Itoje for Lions captain? Wales won't win again this year?

- Tom Hamilton from Cardiff: England's drubbing of Wales shows progress

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- British & Irish Lions fixtures for Australia tour