Top seed Jessica Pegula put in a strong performance to overcome Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 and win the Charleston Open on Sunday in the first all-American final at the tournament since 1990.

Pegula, fresh off her Miami Open final loss to Aryna Sabalenka a week ago, adapted seamlessly to the green clay surface, securing her second singles title of the season and the eighth of her career.

Pegula struck early on, breaking her opponent in the opening game and nearly doing so again in the third. Yet Kenin held firm, saving two break points before breaking Pegula back to level at 2-2.

Jessica Pegula poses with her dog Maddie and the Charleston Open trophy after defeating Sofia Kenin in Sunday's final. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kenin looked to shift momentum in her next service game as she saved a break point to hold and take the lead for the first time after a shaky start.

But the 2020 Australian Open champion failed to maintain the push, dropping her serve twice more as Pegula closed out the first set in just over half an hour.

Pegula struggled with her serve in the second set while Kenin, leaning on some strong backhand winners, looked on course to force a decider, serving at 5-2.

The US Open runner-up, however, saved three set points and mounted a comeback, winning six consecutive games to seal the win.