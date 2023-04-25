Three-time All-Star guard Kristi Toliver signed a contract with the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not announced by the team for Toliver, who announced in January that she was returning to the Mystics following the conclusion of the NBA season. She is an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.

"It is extremely exciting to have Kristi back with the Mystics," Washington general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her ability to play both guard positions give our lineup a lot of flexibility. She is one of the premier 3-point shooters in WNBA history, as well as being one of the best players to create her own shot in key situations."

The Chicago Sky selected Toliver with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft. She was traded to Los Angeles in 2010, signed as a free agent with the Mystics in 2017, then signed a three-year deal to return to the Sparks in 2020.

Toliver, 36, won titles with the Sparks in 2016 and Mystics in 2019.

It was in Washington that she got her start coaching in the NBA, joining the Wizards' staff in October 2018. She has been with the Mavericks since August 2021.

Toliver has averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 369 career games (289 starts) during her WNBA career.

In part due to the Mavericks' extended playoff run last season, Toliver was limited to 11 games (10 starts) with the Sparks in 2022. She averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 assists.