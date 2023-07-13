Jewell Loyd drops a game-high 39 points with nine triples in the Storm's loss to the Mystics. (1:44)

Seattle Storm guard and WNBA leading scorer Jewell Loyd sat out Wednesday night's contest against the Atlanta Dream due to a right foot injury.

The Storm ruled out the five-time All-Star shortly before tipoff.

One night earlier, Loyd tied the WNBA record of nine 3-pointers during a 93-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics. Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever made nine in a 2019 contest.

Loyd scored 39 points against the Mystics to raise her WNBA-best scoring average to 25.7. She also leads the league with 66 3-pointers.