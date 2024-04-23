Caitlin Clark joins Pat McAfee and discusses her transition from Iowa to the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis fans with a case of Caitlin Clark fever can catch 17 Indiana Fever games for free on local television channels this season.

The WNBA franchise struck a deal earlier this week with Tegna to broadcast those contests on the region's NBC (WTHR) and MeTV (WALV) affiliates.

"This is an exhilarating moment for women's sports. The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement," Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna, said in a release. "The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We're thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region."

The WNBA announced earlier this month that 36 of Indiana's 40 games will be aired by the league's national broadcast and streaming partners: 13 games on NBA TV; eight on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; eight on ION; four on Prime Video; two on the CBS Television Network; and one on the CBS Sports Network.

"So many new fans are tuning in to watch the world's best basketball players compete in the WNBA, and the Fever have built a roster of incredible young talent that has caught the attention of basketball fans all over the globe," Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a release. "Tegna and WTHR have been amazing local partners for years, and we are excited that more fans than ever before will get the chance to watch these amazing athletes play."

The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in this month's WNBA draft. The former Iowa point guard became the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball (women or men) this past season.

The WNBA regular season tips off May 14 and runs through Sept. 19.