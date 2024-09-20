Timeline: Tracking the iconic 2024 WNBA rookie class

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 WNBA season looks poised to change the trajectory of the league forever -- in no small part because of a sensational rookie class that lived up to every bit of the hype it brought from college to the pro ranks.

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese headlined a group of first-year players who brought massive attention and energy to the WNBA. The rookies also proved transcendent on the court, regularly breaking WNBA records and, in some cases, leading their teams to the playoffs.

We tracked the biggest milestones and moments from this season's rookie stars, from Clark and Reese to the Los Angeles Sparks' Rickea Jackson, Sky's Kamilla Cardoso and more. Not to be left out are older international players who made their WNBA debuts, such as 31-year-old Julie Vanloo of the Washington Mystics, plus Las Vegas Aces second-round pick and fan favorite Kate Martin.

Follow along the highs and lows of the season here.