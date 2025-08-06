WNBA on ESPN: August 2025 game schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

With the WNBA playoffs set to begin in September, the month of August presents an opportunity for teams to jockey for position and make a push toward the postseason. ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms will showcase plenty of WNBA action over the next month, including a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals and a possible showdown between the league's two most recent No. 1 draft picks.

See the upcoming August slate below:

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 10

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty: 12:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Wednesday, Aug. 13

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces: 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm: 10 p.m. on ESPN3

Sunday, Aug. 17

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics: 3 p.m. on ESPN3

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces: 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

