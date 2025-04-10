Open Extended Reactions

UCLA standouts Janiah Barker and Londynn Jones will enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Barker, the No. 3-ranked prospect from the Class of 2022, spent one season with the Bruins, who last week appeared in their first NCAA Final Four in program history.

Jones, the No. 22 prospect of the same class, played for UCLA for three seasons, emerging as a starter the past two.

Barker, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first two seasons at Texas A&M, where she was the highest-ranked recruit in program history before transferring to UCLA ahead of last season. With the Bruins, Barker mostly came off the bench, averaging 7.4 points 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.

Jones, a 5-foot-4 guard, averaged 8.5 points per game, fourth-most on the team, and was one of the Bruins' top 3-point shooters at 35.1%.

With center Lauren Betts and guard Kiki Rice also in tow, UCLA boasted ESPN HoopGurlz's No. 1 (Betts)-, No. 2 (Rice)-, No. 3 (Barker)- and No. 6 (Timea Gardiner)-ranked recruits from the Class of 2022 this past season. The team went 34-3, clinching the Big Ten tournament championship before falling to UConn in the national semifinal.

Barker and Jones won't be the only players in the transfer portal out of UCLA, joining the Bruins' entire freshman class of Kendall Dudley, Elina Aarnisalo, Avary Cain and Zania Socka-Nguemen. Dudley has already announced her commitment to Michigan.

UCLA was not set to lose any players this offseason due to eligibility and will be among the projected 2026 Final Four contenders by bringing back Betts, Rice and Washington State transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who is returning from injury. The Bruins will also add top prospect Sienna Betts, Lauren's younger sister.

Bruin Report was the first to report the news of Barker's and Jones' transfers.