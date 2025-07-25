Open Extended Reactions

It has been 110 days since the UConn Huskies defeated the defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks to cut down the nets in Tampa, Florida, leaving 100 more days until the 2025-26 women's college basketball season tips off.

Can Geno Auriemma's Huskies go back to back for the first time since their four-year reign from 2013 to 2016, or will another contender play spoiler to Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong & Co.?

Three of last season's AP first-team All-Americans -- Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Lauren Betts (UCLA) and Madison Booker (Texas) -- will return, so there will be no shortage of star power leading title contenders. (Reigning National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins' status remains unclear after she exited USC's second-round NCAA tournament game in March with an ACL injury.)

To help you prepare for the upcoming season, we've listed 90 players, storylines and teams to know -- and made 10 wild predictions. The 2025-26 women's college basketball season will tip Nov. 3.

10 storylines that could shape the season

Can UConn repeat as national champion? Absolutely. Although the Huskies lost No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers to the WNBA, they head into this season with a ton of talent and confidence. The question remains whether the 71-year-old Auriemma might be leaning toward retirement. Considering how well his program is performing and that Sarah Strong is just a sophomore, he might be enjoying himself too much to think about leaving. -- Voepel

How revenue sharing will impact women's college basketball: For the first time, schools will be permitted to pay athletes directly with a max budget of $20.5 million to allocate to their athletes. It remains to be seen, though, what this will mean for women's college basketball. The fear among many is that it could widen the gap between the haves and have-nots, as many athletic departments choose to prioritize sports such as football and men's basketball. -- Philippou

Will USC's JuJu Watkins play this season? The worst moment of last season happened March 24, when the sophomore guard suffered a torn ACL in her right knee in the Trojans' NCAA second-round victory over Mississippi State. It took one of the sport's brightest stars out of March Madness and left uncertain her status for 2025-2026 since it is unknown when she will return to the court. -- Voepel

It's not yet clear when JuJu Watkins will return. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Ta'Niya Latson brings her offense to the SEC: The 5-foot-8 guard led Division I in scoring last season (25.2 points per game), and after three years at Florida State, opted to transfer to South Carolina. With Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and MiLaysia Fulwiley gone from Columbia, Latson should slot in perfectly. The top-ranked transfer can fill what last season's national runner-up team needs most. -- Voepel

Does the ACC have a national championship contender? In the past decade, the ACC has had at least one team in the Final Four seven times, with one national championship winner: Notre Dame in 2018. Duke, NC State and North Carolina project as the league's top teams for 2025-26, but it's likely a stretch to say they're NCAA title contenders. -- Voepel

Is the SEC even stronger in 2025-26? Texas and Oklahoma's additions last season made a strong SEC even stronger. The conference produced 10 NCAA tournament teams in 2025, including national runner-up South Carolina and Final Four participant Texas. It could prove challenging to be better than last season, but the SEC should be just as good. -- Voepel

How will UCLA and Texas build on their Final Four runs? It was the first appearance in the NCAA era for UCLA and the first since 2003 for Texas. Neither played well in national semifinal losses to UConn and South Carolina, but they hope their returning players can build off that experience. -- Voepel

MiLaysia Fulwiley adds to LSU's strength at guard: The South Carolina native had brilliant moments in two seasons with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points. But she started just three games and wasn't always on the same page as coach Dawn Staley. Fulwiley joins LSU guards Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who combined to average nearly 36 points last season. -- Voepel

MiLaysia Fulwiley heads to LSU after two seasons at South Carolina. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

What should we expect from TCU after its Elite Eight run? The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles for the first time, led by Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, who graduated. This season, six transfers -- led by star guard Olivia Miles and three freshmen -- join the Horned Frogs. That's a lot of new faces, but it worked last season. -- Voepel

Will Stanford return to the NCAA tournament? The Cardinal had not missed March Madness since 1987, but their first season without retired coach Tara VanDerveer ended that streak. Second-year coach Kate Paye will try to guide the Cardinal back as they begin their second campaign in the ACC. -- Voepel

10 title contenders

Consensus top 10 according to our staff, listed in order of odds to win the championship at ESPN BET.

South Carolina Gamecocks: There's nothing quite like avenging a blowout defeat, and Staley has put together a team capable of doing just that. She recruited the NCAA's leading scorer (Latson) last season to join Joyce Edwards, Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Ashlyn Watkins, the latter of whom will return to the court after a knee injury ended her 2024-25 campaign in January.

UConn Huskies: Auriemma knows how to win consecutive championships -- he did it for four straight seasons between 2013 and 2016. As the Huskies transition out of the Bueckers era, they'll be looking to projected preseason All-Americans Fudd and Strong to lead the way. Returners KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, Jana El Alfy and Ice Brady will benefit from incoming transfer Serah Williams in providing depth as Auriemma chases his 25th Final Four appearance.

UCLA Bruins: The Bruins are another team looking to erase the pain of a Final Four blowout. Cori Close lost six players to the transfer portal but could still contend with Lauren and Sienna Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and a finally healthy Charlisse Leger-Walker. Close's biggest acquisition of the offseason was perhaps Gianna Kneepkens, one of the most efficient players in the sport, for depth and shooting.

Texas Longhorns: The Booker-Rori Harmon connection was a sight to behold last season, and we'll get it for one more. The duo make up perhaps the best backcourt in the country and will keep Texas in the conversation despite a loaded SEC. Vic Schaefer will have a deep roster if Aaliyah Moore and Laila Phelia are fully healthy.

LSU Tigers: Kim Mulkey has built a team that should withstand the gauntlet of the SEC and get back to the final weekend of the NCAA tournament. This squad is stacked with veterans (Johnson and Williams), former top-15 high school recruits (Fulwiley and Kate Koval) and the No. 1 recruiting class (four top-35 players). The SEC very much looks like a three-way battle between South Carolina, Texas and LSU.

Duke Blue Devils: In each of the past three seasons, Duke has improved its NCAA tournament results: from the second round in 2023 to the Sweet 16 in 2024 to the Elite Eight in 2025. Only two players from that second weekend roster (Oluchi Okananwa and Vanessa de Jesus) aren't returning to Durham, so it's likely Kara Lawson & Co. will make another deep run.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers: Kim Caldwell won the transfer portal with the additions of Janiah Barker, Nya Robertson and Jersey Wolfenbarger. Caldwell also got the nation's second-best recruiting class (five top-100 players). And she has Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman and Ruby Whitehorn returning. The new era of Lady Vols basketball continues strong.

Oklahoma Sooners: The Sooners held their own in their first SEC season: a fourth-place finish with 27 overall wins and their first Sweet 16 appearance in 12 years. With a good portion of the roster returning and No. 3 recruit Aaliyah Chavez stepping in with her brand of playmaking, they could play even faster than last season's nation-leading pace.

NC State Wolfpack: Wes Moore lost Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James and Madison Hayes to graduation, but this is not a rebuilding year by any stretch. Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones showed flashes of leadership last season, and rising sophomores should help balance things in the Wolfpack's quest to dominate the ACC.

Maryland Terrapins: Brenda Frese has the cheat codes to the transfer portal. She knows exactly how to win with a roster of players which has never played together. Expect a united group in College Park when November comes with the incoming Yarden Garzon and Oluchi Okananwa complementing veterans Kaylene Smikle, Saylor Poffenbarger and a hopefully healthy Bri McDaniel. -- ESPN staff

10 teams that could make a jump

A jump meaning into the national spotlight, into the top tier of their conference or onto the NCAA tournament bubble. Listed in alphabetical order.

Georgia Lady Bulldogs: After three consecutive NCAA second-round losses from 2021 to 2023, Georgia has missed the tournament the past two years with a combined 25-37 record. Guard Dani Carnegie, the reigning ACC Sixth Player of the Year, transferred from Georgia Tech and could help the Lady Bulldogs be more competitive.

Iowa State Cyclones: Ranked No. 8 in last year's preseason poll, Iowa State struggled in its marquee nonconference matchups and finished seventh in the Big 12. The Cyclones still made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, but it wasn't the season they wanted. Behind junior post players Audi Crooks and Addy Brown, they hope for a better 2025-2026.

Michigan Wolverines: The Wolverines have made the past seven NCAA tournaments and got as far as the Elite Eight in 2022. Could they return to being a top-10 team this season? They have the talent with rising sophomores Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway back as starters, while also bringing in transfers Kendall Dudley (UCLA) and Ashley Sofilkanich (Bucknell, Patriot League Player of the Year).

Missouri Tigers: Mizzou hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham led the Tigers to four consecutive appearances from 2016 to 2019. Under new coach Kellie Harper, Missouri has a clean slate and its leading scorer, junior guard Grace Slaughter, is back.

Ole Miss Rebels: This program isn't looking for a breakthrough; the Rebels have made the NCAA tournament the past four years with two Sweet 16 appearances. This is about making it to that next level: the Elite Eight or Final Four. Coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin, who has capitalized on transfers, has added two key ones this season in forwards Cotie McMahon (Ohio State) and Latasha Lattimore (Virginia).

Penn State Lady Lions: After finishing in the cellar of the Big Ten at 1-17 last season, Penn State has nowhere to go but up. Transfers Kiyomi McMiller and Maggie Mendelson could help: McMiller averaged 18.7 points as a freshman at Rutgers and is looking for a fresh start after navigating a rocky relationship with Scarlet Knights coach Coquese Washington. And Mendelson is a two-sport athlete who transferred from Nebraska last year and played for Penn State's national championship volleyball team in 2024. She will add basketball to the mix this season.

Richmond Spiders: The Spiders have gone a combined 57-13 overall and 33-3 in the Atlantic-10 during the past two seasons, earning the program's first NCAA tournament victory last season in the second of back-to-back appearances. With its top two scorers Maggie Doogan and Rachel Ullstrom back, Richmond's first Sweet 16 appearance could be in the cards.

Stanford Cardinal: The program contended with two significant changes last season: longtime coach VanDerveer's retirement and joining the ACC. Under former assistant turned head coach Paye, the Cardinal went 16-15 and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1987. But junior forward Nunu Agara, who led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, is back and should help Stanford look more like Stanford again.

Virginia Cavaliers: The Cavs have made it to just one of the past 14 NCAA tournaments: in 2018, which is also the last time they had a winning ACC record. But coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has improved her record in each of her first three seasons at Virginia: from 15-15 in 2022-23 to 16-16 in 2023-24 to 17-15 last season. The Cavs are also coming off their best ACC record (8-10) since 2019-20. A return to the NCAA tournament is within reach this season.

Washington Huskies: Last season's First Four loss to Columbia was the Huskies' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, when Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was a senior. It came in Tina Langley's fourth season as Washington's coach with the Huskies making the transition to the Big Ten at 9-9. That's a lot of positives to build on. -- Voepel

10 wild predictions

UConn goes undefeated for the seventh time in program history. UConn was already slotted as an early championship favorite. But to go undefeated? Only one team, South Carolina, has done that since 2016. The Huskies could face a learning curve since Bueckers has graduated, but with Strong, Fudd and a stacked transfer class, the Huskies are capable of running the table. -- Philippou

The SEC makes up the entire Final Four. It sounds pretty wild to suggest that UConn might not be back to defend its national championship. But what if some combination of South Carolina, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ole Miss somehow are spread out in the bracket and end up playing in Phoenix for the title? It's possible. -- Voepel

Tennessee returns to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Year 1 under new coach Caldwell resulted in a Sweet 16 berth for the Lady Vols. But Year 2 could be the real breakthrough season in Knoxville if Caldwell is able to successfully blend (Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman, Ruby Whitehorn) with transfers Janiah Barker, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Nya Robertson, plus ESPN's second-ranked freshman class. -- Philippou

Kim Caldwell's Tennessee team is among the top contenders heading into 2025-26. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

TCU makes the Elite Eight again. Mark Campbell has been a magician with his TCU rosters these past few years, culminating with the Horned Frogs' historic run to the Elite Eight in March. He might have a few more tricks up his sleeve after losing key contributors Van Lith, Prince and Madison Conner to graduation. Reloading with the likes of Miles, Clara Silva and Marta Suarez should help. -- Philippou

Washington makes the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017. The Huskies, who return their top two scorers in Elle Ladine and Sayvia Sellers, have the path to build on last season's First Four appearance and make a surprise run in the tournament, bolstered by the transfer portal additions of Avery Howell from USC and Yulia Grabovskaia from Michigan. -- Philippou

Arizona, Arizona State and Grand Canyon all make the NCAA tournament. The 32-3 Lopes made it into the NCAA field for the first time last season, while the 19-14 Wildcats and 10-22 Sun Devils missed it. All three programs have new coaches. -- Voepel

Minnesota gets another NCAA tournament bid. The Gophers have made just two NCAA tournament appearances since 2009: in 2015 and 2018 under former coach Marlene Stollings. They were 25-11 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten last season, winning the WBIT title. Dawn Plitzuweit will look to build on the WBIT success in her third season at Minnesota. -- Voepel

Dawn Plitzuweit coached Minnesota to its first 25-win season since 2004-05. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

USC plummets out of the top 25. With so much roster turnover -- Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall are in the WNBA, while Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel transferred -- and uncertainty around JuJu Watkins' return, the Trojans have a long way to go in finding a new identity and might stumble. They won't be short of talent with the arrival of Jazzy Davidson, but it's certainly not the campaign anyone anticipated before that fateful day in March. -- Philippou

South Carolina produces three All-Americans. Florida State transfer Latson will be unlike any other guard Staley has had in a long time, and Edwards and Kitts could be ready to take big steps. Don't overlook an impact a player such as Tessa Johnson, who is poised to have a solid season, and Ashlyn Watkins, who returns from injury. South Carolina will keep winning, and three of those players could be tabbed to All-America teams. -- Philippou

Hannah Hidalgo will get a quadruple-double. The Notre Dame guard has averaged 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals over her first two seasons. She could reach double digits in all four categories in a game this season. She has the talent and plays a lot of minutes, averaging 35.6 for her Irish career. -- Voepel

10 nonconference matchups to watch

California vs. Vanderbilt in Paris on Nov. 3: Vandy's rising sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes will take center stage at Oui Play in France. She averaged 23.3 points last season, with 55- and 53-point performances. Cal's 25-9 record last season marked the Bears' most victories since their Final Four campaign in 2012-13, when they went 32-4.

Baylor vs. Duke in Paris on Nov. 3: Another Oui Play matchup. The Blue Devils were an Elite Eight team last season, while the Bears fell in the second round. This will be the programs' second meeting, with the first occurring during Brittney Griner's freshman season at Baylor, which beat Duke in the 2010 Elite Eight.

UConn vs. Louisville in Germany on Nov. 5: Former conference rivals in the old Big East, the Huskies and Cardinals -- who have met twice for the NCAA title (2009, 2013) -- face off on ESPN in the Armed Forces Classic at Ramstein Air Base. It will be the first time a women's game has been included in the Armed Forces Classic, which will be held for the 10th time.

Duke vs. South Carolina in Las Vegas on Nov. 26: The No. 2 seed Blue Devils gave the No. 1 seed Gamecocks a scare in the Elite Eight last season before losing 54-50. Both teams will be in the top 10 to start this campaign and will meet in this Players Era Women's Championship matchup.

Texas vs. UCLA in Las Vegas on Nov. 26: National semifinalists last season, the Longhorns and Bruins will also compete in the Players Era Women's Championship -- the tournament gives players and teams the chance to earn at least $1 million in NIL opportunities.

Tennessee at UCLA on Nov. 30: The teams recently agreed to a home-and-home series, starting at Pauley Pavilion this season. The Lady Vols have an 18-3 series edge over the Bruins, but UCLA has won the past two meetings in 2022 and 2019.

NC State at Oklahoma on Dec. 3: These programs have never met before but will play for the first time in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Both are expected to start the season as top-10 teams.

LSU at Duke in Germany on Dec. 4: This is part of the ACC/SEC Challenge and will be the sixth meeting between the programs, which both made the Elite Eight last season. Duke won the last matchup in the second round of the 2010 NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame at Ole Miss on Dec. 4: Another ACC/SEC Challenge game. The programs' only previous meeting was a victory by the Fighting Irish in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

UConn vs. Tennessee, TBD: The Lady Vols beat the Huskies in February last season for the first time since 2007, winning 80-76 in Knoxville. The series was on hiatus between 2008 and 2019, but it was still a big win for Tennessee, which trails UConn 17-10 in the series. -- Voepel

10 freshmen to watch

Jasmine Davidson, G, USC: The lanky 6-2 guard steps into a larger role than expected following JuJu Watkins' ACL injury in the NCAA tournament. A starter for the gold medal-winning USA U19 team, Davidson earned all-tournament second-team honors and set a program record for single-game efficiency as she averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.4 blocks. Expect her to contribute on the perimeter on both ends of the court.

Sienna Betts, F, UCLA: UCLA is familiar with the last name Betts: Sienna's sister, Lauren, is the 6-7 All-American cornerstone in Westwood. The younger Betts brings her own impressive size, at 6-foot-4, and her unique style of play. She's more dominant on the block with a better handle and face-up elements at this stage of her career. She was also part of the gold medal-winning U19 USA World Cup team and was named to the event's All-Star Five after averaging 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks and shooting 59.7% from the field.

Aaliyah Chavez, PG, Oklahoma: Chavez specializes in early offense, transition scoring and long-range shooting -- all traits Oklahoma not only values but encourages. Her deep range extends well beyond the arc, and she can create her own shot, as her high school scoring records and decorated senior season attest. With Oklahoma losing perimeter threats Nevaeh Tot and Lexy Keys to graduation, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2025 is poised to help fill that void.

Emilee Skinner, PG, Duke: Skinner is the best guard Duke coach Kara Lawson has gotten to Durham. Another gold medalist on that stacked USA U19 team, Skinner's international experience spans multiple competitions. She's a big guard who can lead the show or slide over in seamless fashion to be more aggressive in a scoring role.

Aaliyah Crump, G, Texas: A 3-and-D player, Crump has the versatility to play the wing or stretch forward and shoot from deep -- something the Longhorns desperately need. Texas ranked 325th nationally in made 3s (122) and 224th in 3-point percentage (30.1%) last season, a glaring weakness during its Final Four run. Crump could be key to addressing that gap.

Agot Makeer, W, South Carolina: Staley has South Carolina humming. The Gamecocks are coming off their seventh Final Four and landed a pair of McDonald's All-Americans in Makeer and fellow signee Ayla McDowell. The 6-1 Makeer helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the U19 Women's World Cup, where she averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists. She'll be another versatile perimeter threat, passer, ball handler and slasher for Staley to deploy.

Grace Knox, W, LSU: Knox has large shoes to fill since Aneesah Morrow graduated and Sa'Myah Smith transferred to Virginia. But Knox is the prototypical power forward Mulkey has developed successfully throughout her career. She's extremely active on the glass. She's a strong, mobile defender who can guard multiple positions. Offensively, she has the skill to stretch the defense beyond the arc.

Hailee Swain, PG, Stanford: Swain stands out among a large, decorated Cardinal recruiting class that features five signees and three McDonald's All-Americans. She brings a level of talent to the point guard position that Stanford hasn't had in years, and she'll make an immediate impact defensively. As she learns to orchestrate the talent around her on offense, look for the Cardinal to get better throughout the season.

Mia Pauldo, PG, Tennessee: Pauldo is the catalyst of Tennessee's second-ranked recruiting class that consists of five top-60 players and three McDonald's All-Americans. Pauldo is a relentless point guard who brings constant ball pressure, attacks off the bounce and stretches defense with her deep range. Don't let her 5-5 frame fool you -- she'll impact the floor and make her Lady Vols teammates better.

Brynn McGaughy, F, Washington: McGaughy could be the player who propels Washington beyond a First Four bid and into the NCAA tournament's first round. McGaughy will need time to grow into the role vacated by Dalayah Daniels, but the 6-2 forward could be ready to handle the responsibility by conference play. A coveted recruit, McGaughy was the most efficient player in the McDonald's All-American game with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. -- Shane Laflin

10 transfers to watch

Ta'Niya Latson, G, South Carolina: Latson led the nation in scoring last season at 25.2 points per game at Florida State -- nearly twice the average of South Carolina's best scorer (12.7 points). She is the most productive guard Staley has ever recruited to Columbia; her offensive pop will keep the Gamecocks at the top of the SEC and national championship conversations.

Olivia Miles, G, TCU: An ACL injury derailed her 2023-24 season, but Miles returned with a vengeance in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 15.4 points and 15th-best 5.8 assists on the way to a third Sweet 16 appearance with Notre Dame. She moves to a new system in Fort Worth that should allow her to keep improving her already excellent ballhandling, scoring and transition skills.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, G, LSU: A top-15 high school recruit in 2023, Fulwiley was South Carolina's second-leading scorer last season despite coming off the bench all season. She moves to a possible starting spot with the rival Tigers in Baton Rouge. Mulkey is getting a dynamic playmaker and scorer in Fulwiley.

Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss: McMahon headlines an overhauled Rebels roster, arriving in Oxford after three seasons at Ohio State. She has the power and physicality to take on the SEC gauntlet. She's also improved her shot from deep (from 23% in 2023-24 to 38.6% last season), so expect her to contribute at both ends of the floor for McPhee-McCuin.

Serah Williams, F, UConn: One of the best players in Wisconsin's program history and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection, Williams averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Badgers last season. She should provide key veteran experience and depth for the Huskies to make a back-to-back title run.

Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA: Known for her efficiency, the 6-foot senior guard was an impressive 50.4% from the field, 44.8% from deep and 89.0% from the free throw line last season. She also hasn't shot below 38.4% from 3 in her college career and should fit well with the Betts sisters and Kiki Rice as UCLA tries to return to the Final Four.

Yarden Garzon, G, Maryland: The former Indiana Hoosier will step into the void left by Shyanne Sellers at Maryland. Garzon is one of two veteran newcomers for coach Frese and should be crucial player in the Terps offense with her ballhandling and 3-point shooting -- she leaves Indiana as the Hoosiers' all-time 3-point makes leader. She could make the second-highest scoring team in the Big Ten even better this season.

Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee: After one season at UCLA following two at Texas A&M, Barker returns to the SEC ready to take on Caldwell's up-and-down style. Barker will contribute key power and physicality to the Lady Vols' frontcourt -- and plenty of 3-pointers, too.

Dani Carnegie, G, Georgia: The ACC's Sixth Player of the Year, Carnegie is relocating about 70 miles east to Athens after a stellar freshman season at Georgia Tech (12.9 PPG, 33.8% 3FG). The Lady Bulldogs are in rebuilding mode, and Carnegie could be key to them making some noise in the deep SEC.

Oluchi Okananwa, G, Maryland: Despite her never starting a game for the Blue Devils last season, Duke got as far as it did thanks to Okananwa and her stifling defensive style. After earning ACC Tournament MVP honors and making an Elite Eight run, Okananwa helps position Frese's team as a top-15 squad entering 2025-26. -- ESPN staff

10 players with breakout potential

Hannah Stuelke, F, Iowa: The senior has been a big part of the Hawkeyes since her freshman season, making two trips to the Final Four. She has averaged 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over her first three seasons, but this season could be her most successful yet individually. She is coming off winning a gold medal with Team USA in the AmeriCup competition in Chile.

Jordan Lee, G, Texas: Part of the SEC's all-freshman team last season averaging 6.2 points, she had 16 in the national semifinal loss to South Carolina. This summer, she was part of the gold-winning U.S. team at FIBA Women's U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic.

Kate Koval, F, Notre Dame: A 6-5 native of Ukraine who went to high school on Long Island, New York, she spent her first season at Notre Dame averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while being named to the ACC All-Freshman team. Even as a sophomore at LSU, she will be one of the more experienced post players as most of the Tigers' veterans are guards.

Nunu Agara, F, Stanford: In a season of change, Agara was the brightest spot for the Cardinal. A former high school teammate of Paige Bueckers in Hopkins, Minnesota, Agara averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for Stanford and was named to the second-team All-ACC. Expect even more from her as a junior.

Sahara Williams, F, Oklahoma: She averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her first two seasons with the Sooners. This summer, she played for Team USA in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Mongolia. Look for Williams to assert herself even more this season.

Sira Thienou, G, Ole Miss Rebels: A native of Mali who played two high school seasons in Virginia, Thienou averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds and was top five in the SEC in steals (2.4 SPG). She started 22 games for the 22-11 Rebels and was on the conference's all-freshman team. She's quick and long at 6-1, which helps her defense.

S'Mya Nichols, G, Kansas: An All-Big 12 selection last season, Nichols was fifth in the league in scoring (18.6 points) and averaged 4.7 assists. The Jayhawks made the second round of the NCAA tournament her freshman season, but were 16-14 last season and didn't make the field. If KU fares better, Nichols will get more notice nationally.

Syla Swords, G, Michigan: A key part of the Wolverines' strong freshmen class last season, Swords is a native of Canada who played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran with LSU's Kate Koval. This summer, Swords has been busy with Team Canada: She made the winning layup in double overtime of the AmeriCup bronze medal game against Australia and helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Tajianna Roberts, G, Louisville: She started every game for the 22-11 Cardinals, averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Roberts was named second team All-ACC and the conference's all-freshman team.

Tilda Trygger, F, NC State Wolfpack: The 6-6 native of Sweden was on the ACC's all-freshman team last year, averaging 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. She started in the Wolfpack's last 23 games. She had highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds as a freshman, and her potential is vast. -- Voepel

10 All-America candidates

Lauren Betts, C, UCLA: Betts returns to Westwood for her senior season to play alongside her sister, Sienna, and build on a breakthrough campaign that ended in a Big Ten tournament title and a Final Four appearance. She is coming off Naismith DPOY, WBCA DPOY, Big Ten DPOY and Big Ten Tournament MOP performances. Betts was also named to first teams for the AP All-America and All-Big Ten and won the Lisa Leslie Award after averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks on 64.8% shooting from the field.

Sarah Strong, F, UConn: Strong, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, enters this season as the face of the reigning champions. Earning national and Big East Freshman of the Year honors, Strong scored in double figures in all but three games last season, recording a double-double against South Carolina in the national title game. Anyone who draws comparisons to Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart is a mandatory inclusion on this list.

Azzi Fudd, G, UConn: Auriemma's campaign for a repeat championship starts with Fudd, who made quite the statement in her first fully healthy season in Storrs. She averaged 13.6 points and shot a whopping 43.6% from 3 in 34 games en route to winning the title and nabbing the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player honors. As long as she stays healthy, it's hard to discount her in the player of the year and All-America conversations.

Hannah Hidalgo, G, Notre Dame: The reigning ACC Player of the Year is just the second college player over the past 25 years to score 1,500 points and dish out more than 300 assists through her first two seasons. The first? Caitlin Clark. Her numbers dipped as a sophomore because of the return of Olivia Miles, but with Miles gone, expect Hidalgo's output to rise. She was named to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup All-Star Five after helping Team USA win a gold medal with 12.4 PPG and a team-best 22 steals this offseason.

Flau'jae Johnson, G, LSU: Johnson has been a consistent, solid presence for Mulkey's Tigers and took a massive step forward last season with career highs in scoring (18.4 points per game, second highest on the team), 3-point shooting percentage (38.3%), made 3-pointers (49) and free throw percentage (81.0%). She could have gone to the WNBA but returns ready to chase a second national championship.

Ta'Niya Latson, G, South Carolina: The NCAA's leading scorer last season will play for one of the game's best coaches. A three-time first-time All-ACC and second-team AP All-American, Latson should only add more honors in the SEC.

Joyce Edwards, F, South Carolina: Edwards carried a lot of responsibility as a freshman last season in Columbia, and stepped up admirably, despite the title game loss to UConn. She was the Gamecocks' leading scorer off the bench despite never making a 3-pointer. Named to the All-SEC first-team, she's got a full year of experience under her belt and a chance to further prove herself as a starter for Staley.

Olivia Miles, G, TCU: Miles could have become the No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft three months ago; instead, she's returned for another season and will play for a different coach in a different conference. Can she keep growing? The two-time second-team AP All-American should make the next level.

Madison Booker, F, Texas: Booker has been a consistent presence on contender lists for years. She was co-Big 12 Player of the Year and a second-team AP All-American as a freshman. As a sophomore, she was the SEC Player of the Year in Texas' first season in the conference and earned AP All-America honors. She also co-powered the Longhorns to their first Final Four since 2003.

Mikayla Blakes, G, Vanderbilt: Blakes broke the NCAA record for most points scored in a game by a freshman in Division I history, previously held by Elena Delle Donne, in January -- and then surpassed herself in February. She was named the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. This summer, she powered Team USA to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup gold medal and was named the tournament's MVP. -- ESPN staff

10 coaches at new programs

Kellie Harper, Missouri: Harper played for Pat Summitt before coaching Tennessee to two Sweet 16s -- and was still fired. That's how high the expectations are in Knoxville. Missouri won't expect as much immediately from Harper: The Tigers haven't been to the NCAA tournament since 2019 nor reached the Sweet 16 since 2001. Simply contending for a bid will be progress for a program that finished 13th in the SEC last season.

Adia Barnes, SMU: After a middling first season with Arizona in the Big 12, Barnes moves on to lead the team that finished at the bottom of the ACC standings in its first season in a new conference. She is accustomed to winning: She finished with a 169-114 record in nine years at Arizona with four straight NCAA tournament appearances, advancing to the 2021 title game. Anything she accomplishes will be a step up for the Mustangs in Year 2 of their ACC era.

Becky Burke, Arizona: Burke arrives in Tucson after three seasons at Buffalo, where she won a program-record 30 games and led the Bulls to the 2025 WNIT title. She also played on Louisville's 2009 team that reached the national championship game. Arizona is looking to Burke to improve on the 19-14 record (10-8 in league play) from its first season in the Big 12 and advance beyond the second weekend for the first time since reaching the title game in 2021.

Karen Blair, Georgia Tech: The former Maryland associate head coach has giant shoes to fill after Nell Fortner retired with 272 victories in 15 seasons as a college head coach. Georgia Tech lost one of its more impactful players from last season with Dani Carnegie transferring to Georgia, but Blair knows how to win: She was part of three Big Ten championship campaigns under Terps head coach Brenda Frese.

Raina Harmon, Florida Gulf Coast: The former Iowa assistant is bringing her eight years of experience with the Hawkeyes -- helping them to a 208-63 record, a combined five Big Ten titles, eight straight NCAA tournament appearances and back-to-back title games -- to the Nest. And expectations are high: Her predecessor, Chelsea Lyles, coached the Eagles to a 30-3 record (18-0 in the Atlantic Sun), a conference title and NCAA tournament bid in her only season at the helm.

Matthew Mitchell, Houston: Part of the Pat Summitt coaching tree, Mitchell is coming out of retirement after five seasons to take over at Houston. He last served as head coach at Kentucky from 2007 to 2020, leading the Wildcats to 303 wins, nine NCAA tournament appearances, three Elite Eights and five Sweet 16s before a head injury prompted him to retire at the start of the 2020-21 season. The Cougars want to build on his previous success to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Molly Miller, Arizona State: Miller was a shoo-in when this job opened, having led Grand Canyon to its first NCAA tournament appearance last season thanks to a 30-game winning streak. With her success at GCU and Division II Drury before that, she will try to revitalize Arizona State, which finished second to last in its first season in the Big 12 at 10-22 (3-15 in conference) and is looking for its first NCAA tournament invitation since 2019.

Larry Vickers, Auburn: Vickers led Norfolk State to consecutive MEAC championships and NCAA tournament appearances over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Auburn last saw the first weekend of the Big Dance in 2019 (it didn't make it out of the First Four in 2024) and wants to do better than its 3-13 SEC record (12-18 overall) to start.

Winston Gandy, Grand Canyon: The Lopes were looking for someone who could come close to matching the success of former coach Molly Miller. And who better than someone from South Carolina -- a program used to winning a lot? Gandy was an assistant under Dawn Staley, including during the 2024 championship season, and has plenty of other high-major coaching experiences to bring to this program.

Kelsi Musick, Arkansas: Musick arrives at Arkansas after leading Oral Roberts to back-to-back postseason appearances, making history last year with the program's first 20-win season since 2011-12. She should be a boost for the Razorbacks, who are looking to be more competitive in a loaded SEC and return to the Big Dance for the first time since 2022. -- ESPN staff