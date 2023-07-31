Sydney champion Lance Franklin has retired from the AFL effective immediately, according to a number of reports.

The 36-year-old told his teammates on Monday, after injuring his calf in Saturday night's win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Franklin has as late as last week considered playing on in 2024.

One of the most feared and revered forwards in the history of the game, Franklin played 354 games for Hawthorn and Sydney, and kicked 1066 goals - the fourth most in VFL/AFL history behind Tony Lockett (1360), Gordon Coventry (1299), and Jason Dunstall (1254).

He won the Coleman Medal four times, and is a premiership Hawk from 2008 and 2013.

...more to come.