Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos will miss the remainder of the AFL home and away season after suffering a knee injury in his side's loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Daicos was hurt in the second term as he was tagged out of the game by Hawthorn's Finn Maginness. The prolific ball winner only had five disposals for the game, well below his usual output.

"Nick has been seen by a specialist knee surgeon this morning and, while fortunately this does not require an operation, it will need time to heal before he returns to football," said General Manager of Football Graham Wright. "Nick has a hairline fracture in the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee joint. At this stage, the expected timeframe for Nick is six weeks."

Daicos had been the outright favourite to win the Brownlow Medal in just his second season, averaging 33 disposals per game. It's unlikely he will return before preliminary final weekend, should the Magpies advance that far.

READ: Brownlow Medal predictor

Collingwood will also be without defender Nathan Murphy for two to three weeks, who suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury in his right ankle, and finished the game on the bench, alongside Daicos.

While Collingwood remain top of the ladder, the injuries to Daicos and Murphy come on top of successive upset losses to Carlton and Hawthorn. It is the first time the Magpies have lost two in a row since rounds eight and nine last season.