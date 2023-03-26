The Brownlow Medal is the highest individual honour in the AFL and each year pundits attempt to calculate the victor before 'Charlie' has been draped around the winners' neck.

ESPN is once again giving you an advantage with our predictor, which has correctly picked seven out of the past nine winners.

Most Brownlow Medal predictors use a standard 3-2-1 voting structure, mirroring what the umpires do after each game. ESPN's system, however, does things a little differently. A player can be allocated 3, 2.5, 2, 1.5, 1 or 0.5 votes per game, resulting in a much lower margin for error.

For example, in a game where it's difficult to split two players for best on ground honours, this system would give each 2.5 votes, as opposed to one being given 3 and the other receiving 2. Over the course of the season, the difference between the predictor and the actual votes a player tallies will be much closer, and therefore more accurate. There are still six votes allocated to players per match, and can be done through any combination of the above scores.

2023 BROWNLOW MEDAL LEADERBOARD Votes Player Team R1 R2 6 LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE NM 3 3 5 DARCY PARISH ESS 3 2 4.5 NICK DAICOS COLL 1.5 3 4.5 JACK SINCLAIR STK 2 2.5 3.5 STEPHEN CONIGLIO GWS 2.5 1 3.5 TOBY GREENE GWS 2.5 1 3 DANIEL RIOLI RICH 3 - 3 JORDAN DE GOEY COLL 3 - 3 KYSAIAH PICKETT MEL 3 - 3 CHAD WARNER SYD 3 - 3 JEREMY CAMERON GEE - 3 3 CLAYTON OLIVER MEL 0.5 2.5 3 CALLUM MILLS SYD - 3 2.5 JASON HORNE-FRANCIS PA 2.5 - 2.5 DAYNE ZORKO BRIS - 2.5 2.5 RORY LAIRD ADE - 2.5 2.5 TIM TARANTO RICH 1 1.5 2.5 HARRY SHEEZEL NM 1 1.5

Round 2

CARLTON VS. GEELONG

3 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE)

1 - Charlie Curnow (CARL), Patrick Cripps (CARL), Adam Saad (CARL)

BRISBANE VS. MELBOURNE

2.5 - Dayne Zorko (BRIS), Clayton Oliver (MEL)

0.5 - Lachie Neale (BRIS), Will Ashcroft (BRIS)

COLLINGWOOD VS. PORT ADELAIDE

3 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 - Darcy Cameron (COLL), Josh Daicos (COLL), Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

ADELAIDE VS. RICHMOND

2.5 - Rory Laird (ADE)

1.5 - Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 - Dion Prestia (RICH), Liam Baker (RICH)

WESTERN BULLDOGS VS. ST KILDA

2.5 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 - Jack Steele (STK)

1 - Rowan Marshall (STK)

0.5 - Mason Wood (STK)

FREMANTLE VS. NORTH MELBOURNE

3 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)

1.5 - Harry Sheezel (NM), Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

SYDNEY VS. HAWTHORN

3 - Callum Mills (SYD)

1.5 - Luke Parker (SYD), Logan McDonald (SYD)

ESSENDON VS. GOLD COAST

2 - Will Setterfield (ESS), Darcy Parish (ESS)

1 - Dylan Shiel (ESS), Touk Miller (GC)

WEST COAST VS. GWS

2 - Jake Waterman (WCE), Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 - Stephen Coniglio (GWS), Toby Greene (GWS)

Round 1

RICHMOND VS. CARLTON

3 - Daniel Rioli (RICH)

1 - Tom Lynch (RICH), George Hewett (CARL), Tim Taranto (RICH)

GEELONG VS. COLLINGWOOD

3 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

1.5 - Scott Pendlebury (COLL), Nick Daicos (COLL)

NORTH MELBOURNE VS. WEST COAST

3 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)

2 - Harry Sheezel (NM)

1 - Nick Larkey (NM)

PORT ADELAIDE VS. BRISBANE

2.5 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)

1.5 - Ryan Burton (PA)

1 - Connor Rozee (PA), Zak Butters (PA)

MELBOURNE VS. WESTERN BULLDOGS

3 - Kysaiah Pickett (MEL)

1.5 - Max Gawn (MEL)

1 - Christian Petracca (MEL)

0.5 - Clayton Oliver (MEL)

GOLD COAST VS. SYDNEY

3 - Chad Warner (SYD)

2 - Dane Rampe (SYD)

1 - Jarrod Witts (GC)

GWS VS. ADELAIDE

2.5 - Stephen Coniglio (GWS), Toby Greene (GWS)

1 - Tom Green (GWS)

HAWTHORN VS. ESSENDON

3 - Darcy Parish (ESS)

2 - Archie Perkins (ESS)

1 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

ST KILDA VS. FREMANTLE

2 - Jack Sinclair (STK), Brennan Cox (FRE), Luke Ryan (FRE)