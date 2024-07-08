Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca react to reports ball tracking technology could soon be implemented in the AFL. (1:01)

Round 18 of the 2024 AFL season beings with a huge Friday night clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: There's mixed news for Pies fans this week, with key forward Brody Mihocek officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, but Jamie Elliott could return if he gets through main training on Wednesday.

ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $2.05, Cats $1.75

SATURDAY, JULY 13

UTAS Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Sam Mitchell has been dealt a major blow with Mitch Lewis rupturing his ACL against the Cats last week and ruled out for the rest of the season. James Sicily (shoulder) avoided surgery but sat out last week's contest, and will be a test to face the Dockers this week.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $2.00, Dockers $1.80

SCG, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Isaac Heeney was handed a one-match ban by the MRO, with the Swans likely to appeal at the tribunal, while Callum Mills is edging closer to a return and could be available this week, as will Luke Parker who has served his six-game suspension.

ESPN tip: Swans by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.05, Roos $10.00

Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Luke Beveridge will be forced into multiple changes with important keys Aaron Naughton and James O'Donnell both entering concussion protocols, and Liam Jones now set to miss multiple weeks with a knee concern.

ESPN tip: Blues by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $2.60, Blues $1.50

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide star Izak Rankine is set to miss several games after being handed a four-match ban by the MRO on Monday, but Riley Thilthorpe (two goals in the SANFL) could return to the senior side for the first time this season after recovering from a preseason knee injury.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.45, Saints $2.75

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: The Dees have suffered a huge blow with skipper Max Gawn ruled out for 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury he sustained against the Eagles in Round 17. Marty Hore (26 disposals and 10 marks), Jack Billings (22 and one goal), and Josh Schache (17 touches, two goals and 12 marks) were all solid contributors in the VFL and could be in the selection mix.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Dees $2.35, Bombers $1.60

SUNDAY, JULY 14

People First Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts (back) missed his side's loss to North Melbourne and is unlikely to return in Round 18. There were a host of strong performers in the VFL if Damien Hardwick elects to swing the axe, with Brayden Fiorini (42 touches and eight tackles), Alex Davies (36 and eight), Jake Rogers (31 and four) all starring in a win over Williamstown. For the Power, Mitch Georgiades accepted a one-match ban for striking and will miss this week's clash.

ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.60, Power $2.35

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Giants by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $4.00, Giants $1.25

Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Lions by 54 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.75, Lions $1.19