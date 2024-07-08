Open Extended Reactions

What's the big question your AFL club must answer in Round 18? Is Collingwood's premiership defence over? Can Brisbane finish top two?

We've looked at every club and answered their biggest question ahead of this week's action.

Adelaide

vs. St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Can the Crows jump back out of the bottom four?

It's a reality check when you look at the ladder and see Adelaide, a team which held so much promise at the start of the season, in 15th spot, above just West Coast, North Melbourne, and Richmond. A percentage of 102.6 shows this side probably isn't a true bottom four team, and opportunity to jump out of the AFL's cellar is presented this week when they face St Kilda at home, the side currently positioned one rung higher on the ladder. Win it, move to 14th, and take the heat off the coaching staff.

Brisbane

vs. West Coast, Optus Stadium

Is a top two finish out of the equation?

They'll need to keep banking wins -- and can't really afford too many losses -- but it's not totally off the board the Lions finish the home and away season in the top two. That's quite amazing given how the year began! Brisbane's percentage is superior to every club not named Sydney and that's a huge benefit to have down the stretch. A healthy win over the Eagles this week could have Chris Fagan's side back into the top four before returning to the Gabba for a simply massive game against the ladder-leading Swans.

Carlton

vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Does Charlie Curnow respond after a poor fortnight?

The fact Charlie Curnow has been below his best in 2024 and is still likely to win a third straight Coleman Medal highlights just how great he is. But if the Blues are to go all the way in 2024 (as many have tipped and expect) they need to get more out of their marquee man. Curnow has been well held over the last two weeks, kicking two against the Tigers from seven touches before one goal against the Giants. Can he find a way to be involved from the start of a game to the finish? It's something we have rarely seen in 2024.

Collingwood

vs. Geelong, MCG

Is the Pies' premiership defence officially over?

The season started poorly, then things got back on track, but now we find ourselves questioning Collingwood's premiership credentials once more after Craig McRae's side has slipped to ninth on the ladder. The depleted forward line is a major worry. Already without a number of key players, the season-ending loss of Brody Mihocek just compounds the pain. This week they face the rejuvenated Cats at the MCG and another loss might just spell the end of their lacklustre premiership defence.

Is Collingwood's premiership defence over after another loss and injury to Brody Mihocek? ESPN/Getty Images

Essendon

vs. Melbourne, MCG

Will favouritism suit the Bombers against the Demons?

What does Melbourne have to lose in this game? Well, their season could be on the brink of collapse. Now, what do the Bombers have to lose? Maybe claims of a top four spot? How does that sit with Essendon fans? We can tell you, it would be uneasy. The Bombers are a side who have teased and hinted many times over many years, the last of which on Friday night -- a rousing win over old enemy Collingwood. But can the Bombers back it up and handle the favourites tag -- against a good side -- this week? Can't wait to find out.

Fremantle

vs. Hawthorn, UTAS

How does Fremantle look with just one ruck?

We had the sample size before Sean Darcy came back from injury, and we have the sample size of both Darcy and Luke Jackson playing in the same team. But now a spanner has been thrown in the works, with Darcy set to miss this week's game with concussion. Jackson says he's prepared to shoulder the bulk of the ruck load, but how does that impact the rest of the team and can the Dockers continue to function as well as we've seen in recent times? Perhaps we might learn that the sole ruck works better...

Geelong

vs. Collingwood, MCG

Can we finally trust the Cats again?

It didn't take long for Geelong's 7-0 start to get forgotten as the losses began to pile up in the middle portion of the season. But back-to-back big wins over the Bombers and Hawks -- both of which are looking at featuring in September -- has the Cats purring once more and eyeing off a spot in the top four. To that end, can we trust them? Maybe. Maybe not. The Magpies are reeling and undermanned, but are desperate for a win. No doubt they will fire their best shot, and if the Cats can withstand and bank another four points, we might just be able to trust them again.

The Cats are back on the winner's list, but can they be trusted? Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Gold Coast

vs. Port Adelaide, People First Stadium

Is this football club serious, full stop?

It's almost futile even writing this out. Sure, the Suns can beat the Power, look half decent at home and have the footy public wondering about a first finals appearance. But does it matter? At all? This team has consistently shown how unserious it is when it leaves Queensland, a trait shown by frontrunners and young, inexperienced sides, of which Gold Coast really isn't -- or shouldn't be -- anymore. Coach Damien Hardwick was rightfully furious after the loss to North Melbourne, but does a win, or a loss this week really mean anything?

GWS

vs. Richmond, MCG

Will the Giants win back-to-back games for the first time since Rounds 4 and 5?

It's crazy to think the Giants -- who started the year in ominous form and quickly joined Sydney as the teams to beat in 2024 -- haven't won consecutive games since early April. In fact, since they last won back-to-back games, the Giants' record is a disappointing 4-7. Adam Kingsley's side has a great opportunity to launch a winning streak this week when they head to the MCG to face the hapless Tigers. Win that and then it's the Suns at home (we know how they fare outside Queensland). The year might quickly get back on track for GWS.

Hawthorn

vs. Fremantle, UTAS

Can the Hawks show the AFL Fremantle is overreaching?

Are the Dockers the third-best team in the land, as the current ladder would suggest? We're not sure anyone really believes that, and if the Hawks get the better of them in Tasmania, words such as 'frauds' might begin getting thrown around a little bit. Hawthorn has won both of its games in Tasmania this season and will be looking to bounce back from last week's shocker against the Cats. Important week for both clubs, you feel.

Melbourne

vs. Essendon, MCG

How can the Demons cover Max Gawn?

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn will miss his side's crucial clash against the Bombers this week, which begs the question, who can step up and fill his shoes? It's likely Simon Goodwin will elect to bring Tom Fullarton into the side -- who has been performing in the VFL -- to take care of the bulk of ruck responsibilities, while there's likely to be some reliance on Jacob van Rooyen and Tom McDonald. This trio will have to go up against Sam Draper and potentially Todd Goldstein. Good luck!

Max Gawn is a tough man to replace. Graham Denholm/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

North Melbourne

vs. Sydney, SCG

Can the wheel continue to turn for the Roos?

It wasn't long ago the outlook for North Melbourne was all doom and gloom. But it's amazing what a win here and there can do for not only confidence but how the entire organisation is perceived. The Kangaroos have won twice in the last five weeks and had real chances at winning two of the other three games. They've come a long way and will be hoping to carry on the momentum. There might not be a tougher ask than Sydney at the SCG (particularly with the Swans coming off back-to-back losses). We'll likely learn a lot about how far they've come this week.

Port Adelaide

vs. Gold Coast, People First Stadium

How does Mitch Georgiades' ban affect Port's forward line?

Often undermanned and out of form, the Port Adelaide forward line has struggled to fire consistently in 2024. But that all seemed to have changed with the re-addition of Mitch Georgiades, who booted a bag of five goals last week. Unfortunately, he also went and got himself suspended! Port will now be relying heavily on the likes of Todd Marshall (goalless over his last two weeks) and Ollie Lord, and perhaps even the out of favour, out of form Charlie Dixon.

Richmond

vs. GWS, MCG

Is this team the wooden spooner in waiting?

Few expected the Tigers to be anything close to an average side this season, but not many would have picked them to finish the year on the bottom of the ladder. That's currently where they find themselves, after 17 rounds of action (plus Opening Round). Richmond and North Melbourne are locked on two wins apiece and both with lowly percentages in the 60s. The Round 21 clash between the two will likely determine who finishes bottom, but the Tigers would want to improve their form before then if they're any chance of knocking them off.

St Kilda

vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Can the Saints make Adelaide Oval a happy hunting ground?

The Saints have had a torrid time at Adelaide Oval. They have won just three of their 17 games at the ground -- two of them coming in front of reduced crowds during the shortened 2020 COVID-affected season. This week they face the Crows, a side many would say is pretty evenly matched. The ladder would also concur, with the Crows in 15th and Saints just one spot above in 14th. These are the sort of winnable away games a side like the Saints must perform in.

Sydney

vs. North Melbourne, SCG

What impact does Callum Mills have on this side?

The Swans have been flying (well, at least until the last fortnight) and they now have the luxury of adding skipper Callum Mills back into the fold. Mills is yet to feature for the club this season after injuring a shoulder during a Mad Monday mishap and then injuring his calf. How John Longmire looks to reintegrate him will be fascinating. Does he get deployed straight back into the midfield to support the likes of Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney, or will he assume his old role as a mid-sized, versatile halfback?

Callum Mills is set to make his AFL return in Round 18. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

West Coast

vs. Brisbane, Optus Stadium

How well does this side regroup after a shocker?

The Round 11 win over the Demons is starting to feel like an eternity ago. The Eagles have since lost six straight games and, if we're being honest, haven't looked like winning any outside that North Melbourne game. Last week was no exception, smashed by the undermanned Demons at the MCG. This week is also tough: the rejuvenated Lions. Can West Coast find a way to respond from the disappointing effort or will another underwhelming effort have even more calling for the end to the Adam Simpson era?

Western Bulldogs

vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Who covers the Aaron Naughton void in the forward line?

Not for the first time this season, the Bulldogs will be without key forward Aaron Naughton. So, who can stand up and fill the void? Luke Beveridge has a decision to make, rely heavily on Sam Darcy and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan or shuffle the magnets around. An option could be to swing Rory Lobb (who has just begun life as a key back) forward to offer some support. And then there's Marcus Bontempelli, who is no stranger to playing forward of centre, though the Bulldogs will likely need him at his best in the middle when they face the Blues.