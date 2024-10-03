Rodney Eade on the Footyology podcast discusses Brisbane's list profile, and how the youth will see the Lions stay in contention for the near future. (0:41)

Brisbane Lions premiership forward Joe Daniher has ended speculation over his playing future, retiring from the AFL with one year left to run on his contract.

Daniher informed the club of his decision on Thursday amid their flag celebrations, following the 60-point thumping of Sydney in the Grand Final.

Rumours had swirled about the 30-year-old weighing up a retirement call since the eve of last Saturday's season decider.

He has called time after a total of 204 games with the Lions and Essendon.

"I retire knowing I gave my absolute all to the Brisbane Lions and Essendon, and I am extremely proud of what I achieved individually and as a team," Daniher said in a statement.

"I am tremendously grateful for the opportunities given to me by both Brisbane and Essendon and I want to thank both clubs and their incredible fans for their support.

"It's been an incredible journey here at the Brisbane Lions to go from a club that was really struggling at the bottom of the ladder to winning a premiership.

"As I finish up my career, I do so with the club in a great position on and off the field and I can't wait to see the Brisbane Lions experience more success in the future."

Joe Daniher has played his final game for the Brisbane Lions. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Daniher ended on a high, capping a stellar individual finals series with 2.4 from 16 disposals in an influential Grand Final performance.

He added eight marks and four clearances against Sydney, and was mobbed by celebrating teammates after kicking the final goal of the game.

Daniher kicked eight goals across four cut-throat finals and stepped up in the ruck after Oscar McInerney was injured in the preliminary final.

He played a key role as the fifth-placed Lions became only the second team to win the flag from outside the top four under the current finals system.

"Joe is a generational type of player that will go down as one of the best forwards to have played AFL," Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said.

"We are extremely privileged that he played for the Brisbane Lions because he was a huge key to us experiencing the success we have and winning the premiership.

"What I love about Joey is that he has done it his way his whole career and in doing so has become a much-loved cult figure of our club and the AFL.

"We are sad to see him hang up the boots and call time on his career, but he does so with the full blessing of everyone at the Brisbane Lions."

Daniher played 96 games for Brisbane after joining the club for the 2021 season.

He also played 108 games in eight seasons at Essendon, having been drafted under the father-son rule.

His father Anthony Daniher played 118 games with the Bombers and 115 with the Swans.

Daniher's retirement ensures a remarkable AFL streak will continue; no premiership team has ever played together again in its entirety after their Grand Final victory.

Brisbane will also be without Murray Davis next season after the long-time assistant coach departed to take up a newly created role as Adelaide's coaching director.