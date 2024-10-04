The AFLW Podcast crew analyse the 'Daisy Effect' and look into Daisy Pearce's impact as coach of the West Coast Eagles. (1:46)

Is there an element of surprise to Pearce's success at the Eagles? (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Invoking the spirit of Melbourne greats Ron Barassi and Jim Stynes, new president Brad Green has called for unity at the strife-torn AFL club.

After the Demons dropped out of the top eight this season, Green said on Friday night they were within "touching distance" of returning to their best.

Editor's Picks AFL player movement tracker: trades, free agency ESPN staff

Demons confirm Oliver staying after rampant talk AAP 1 Related

The former star Melbourne player was speaking at the club's best-and-fairest function, a month after taking over from Kate Roffey as president.

The dinner also featured a standing ovation for Angus Brayshaw, who reflected on his playing career after he was among the players awarded life memberships.

Brayshaw, who was forced to retire before the season started due to concussion issues, finished his speech with tearful thanks to the Demons.

He, like Green, was emphatic the Demons could turn around their on-field fortunes quickly.

Green also confirmed Clayton Oliver would be at the club next season, ending weeks of rampant trade speculation around the disgruntled midfielder.