Dean Cox remains focused on Sydney as momentum grows for the West Coast legend to go home, Swans coach John Longmire says.

The Eagles have already begun the search for former coach Adam Simpson's full-time replacement, with current Sydney assistant Cox emerging as the early frontrunner to replace interim boss Jarrad Schofield.

Former ruckman Cox played 290 games, including the club's 2006 premiership triumph, for West Coast from 2001 to 2014 before joining Simpson's coaching panel.

The 42-year-old then made the move to the harbour city in 2017.

Cox has since become an integral cog in the Swans machine and has been widely tipped to be the successor to Longmire.

Dean Cox, Assistant Coach of the Swans, John Longmire, Senior Coach of the Swans and Don Pyke current CEO of the Westcoast Eagles. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"First and foremost, we don't get really dictated to by what other clubs do or what is going on in other clubs," Longmire said when asked of the club's coach succession plans.

"Second of all, it's great that Dean's invested in us.

"When you've got a quality assistant coach like 'Coxy', it's great to have him so invested in this footy club.

"I'm sure if those conversations (between the Eagles and Cox) happen at some stage, he'd come and talk to us, but he's completely focused on us.

"We're more than comfortable where it sits."

Putting the coaching speculation aside, Sydney have set their sights on toppling a red-hot Brisbane Lions unit at the Gabba without Justin McInerney.

Young gun McInerney has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his left knee in their 79-point win against North Melbourne last time out.

"He will be in a brace for a couple of weeks and then we'll see how he goes from there," Longmire said.

"PCLs can be a bit unpredictable so we're not sure what that means.

"It's at least a couple and how much beyond that we're not sure.

"Hopefully it's not a long time because he's such a valuable player for us. He's been outstanding for us this season."

Sydney will at least welcome back superstar Isaac Heeney from a one-game suspension as Longmire juggles selection headaches around a fit-again Luke Parker and Callum Mills.