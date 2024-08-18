Open Extended Reactions

In Round 23 of the 2024 AFL season, a leader inspired his team to a gutsy win, and a young gun reminded us all he could dominate this competition for a long, long time, but one star has played his last game for a finals contender. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: It could be difficult for the Crows to find things to celebrate after a disappointing Showdown loss against the arch enemy, but it's also difficult to ignore the efforts from captain Jordan Dawson who, in wet conditions, often looked cleaner than anyone else. Dawson finished his night with 26 disposals, 11 contested possessions, six marks, 11 tackles, and a team-high 569 metres gained.

Stocks down: To anyone who has an issue with Josh Rachele -- stop taking things so seriously! His 'no teeth' comments in the build up to the game caused quite the stir and made plenty of headlines, adding more spice to one of the game's best rivalries. Then, after kicking a sterling goal in the second term, he ran to the crowd and pointed to his teeth in a celebration that should only make you laugh. It's funny, it brings entertainment, adds to the theatre and banter between fan and player, or player and player, and shouldn't be taken too seriously as long as it's done the right way.

Brisbane

Stocks up: It was a game which brought out his best and his worst, but Joe Daniher was all but the most dangerous Brisbane player on the ground on Saturday afternoon. The enigmatic key forward kicked four goals (and two behinds -- including a costly one late), from 16 disposals and five marks, and also had 500 metres gained. He looked like the match-winner for the majority of the contest and was far too much for Pies defender Billy Frampton to handle.

Stocks down: We've sung his praises a few times this season, and for good reason, but Round 23 was another example as to why Cam Rayner continues to be one of the most frustrating players to watch in the AFL. His talent is undeniable, but the star Lion only registered four kicks and two behinds at the MCG, in a big game where his side really needed him most.

Carlton

Stocks up: No man has the ability to put on his cape and carry his team to victory like Patrick Cripps, and the Blues skipper delivered one of his greatest ever performances against the Eagles on Sunday. Missing stars on just about every line, the Blues had to win to keep their finals hopes alive, and Cripps brought out just about every weapon in his arsenal to help his team clinch the four points. Prolific at the stoppage, handy in the ruck, and clean with ball use when in space, his 35 disposals (and just two turnovers) were majestic to watch. His 12 score involvements were a game high, and his 10 clearances comfortably the best on the ground. Immense.

Stocks down: Is this the end of Brodie Kemp the defender? Originally drafted having been named as an U18 All-Australian key forward, Kemp was thrust into Carlton's defence in 2023 as key back injury cover, but he reminded everyone he knows his way around the big sticks. Against the Eagles, he kicked four majors and hit contests with aggression, taking six marks and laying five tackles. Could he be the third tall when Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay return?

Patrick Cripps might have won the Brownlow with his Round 23 effort against the Eagles. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: One Collingwood player who tends to fly under the radar is Beau McCreery, who slotted the match-winner on Saturday afternoon. The electric small forward was the second-highest rated player on the ground, and the highest-rated Magpie, against the Lions, with 14 disposals, four tackles, 17 pressure acts, and two goals. Forward 50 counterpart Lachie Schultz also proved critical with two crucial goals in the final term.

Stocks down: And from two small forwards to another, Bobby Hill struggled to get into the contest until late in the game, picking up 12 disposals but going at just 41% efficiency, the lowest out of any player on the ground that wasn't sub-affected.

Essendon

Stocks up: Let's look at the positives, shall we? It'll be a fresh outlook on the club next year, after Kevin Sheedy announced his departure from the board, and Adrian Dodoro from recruiting. It's a clean slate this offseason for the Bombers to pursue a fresh direction -- and do they need it. Another years without a finals win, and another bitterly disappointing finish to a campaign that began so promisingly. It's a massive three or four months ahead for Essendon.

Stocks down: They just needed more from their stars, and they have for much of the season. When the Bombers were flying, players like Jake Stringer were -- rightly -- being praised for influencing matches off their own boots. But when the going got tough later in the year, it was a player like Stringer that needed to put his team on his back. Instead, Friday night was another example of failing to live up to the hype and the moment, going at just 50% disposal efficiency and missing a critical set shot on the half time siren from directly in front. Come on, Jake...

Fremantle

Stocks up: Andrew Brayshaw was phenomenal through the midfield against the Giants and did everything to try and will his side over the line, racking up 41 disposals, a whopping 21 contested possessions, nine clearances, and seven score involvements. One of the best individual games of the week.

Stocks down: It wasn't a great afternoon for Docker Bailey Banfield, whose four kicks and five clangers meant he had little impact on the game. Well, for Freo, that is, given his late 50m penalty -- an unnecessary shove on Giant Jesse Hogan -- all but sealed the match for GWS as Hogan kicked his sixth.

Geelong

Stocks up: For a team that lacks midfield depth, it's been a positive to watch the progression of Jack Bowes this season. The former Sun spent a lot of time off half back against the Saints but ran through the middle as well, collecting 31 disposals, four clearances, eight rebound 50s and five score involvements. It's these 'second-tier' mids/flankers that will prove critical if the Cats want to go far in September.

Stocks down: The talented Oliver Henry just wasn't able to match it with star St Kilda defender Callum Wilkie, who beat him on several occasions. Henry managed to kick a goal, but it's fair to say he was given a bit of a bath...

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Noah Anderson has put together a brilliant season for the Suns and was a big reason why they were at least in the finals hunt for the majority of the year. It isn't the case now, but his 33 disposals, eight marks, five clearances, and eight inside 50s against the Dees was just another example of his talents.

Stocks down: Well, speaking of being in finals contention... That was already out of the question before Round 23 began, but to finish 14th after all the promise they showed throughout the year is, honestly, a real shame. They have themselves to blame, their away record form something they will be left to rue over an entire offseason. Anyway, a talented squad with a bottom-six fixture for 2025 -- there's a plus!

GWS

Stocks up: It's hard to split Jesse Hogan and Brent Daniels, but either way, one of them is walking away with three Brownlow votes. Hogan has basically now sewn up his first Coleman Medal after a six-goal haul against the Dockers, while also taking nine grabs. Daniels, meanwhile, has already established himself as one of the premier small forwards in the game, but if anyone had doubts over that claim, let his 29 disposals, 13 tackles, seven marks and three goals confirm it...

Stocks down: Playing the Giants in September, particularly away, is going to be a frightening prospect for anyone. They still have to earn a home qualifying final but as they proved last year, this side isn't concerned travelling. They're lethal in attack, have some quality defenders, and a midfield brigade that works tirelessly -- yeah, this could be the year.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Dylan Moore did his chances of earning an All-Australian blazer no harm with another strong effort at the MCG, picking up 20 disposals, nine marks, seven tackles and two goals. Jai Newcombe (33 disposals and nine clearances) and veteran Jack Gunston (five goals) were also big contributors. Even without Will Day, there are a lot of weapons Sam Mitchell has at his disposal.

Stocks down: The Hawks are absolutely flying and among maybe only a couple of teams, are in a serious vein of form. But imagine what the conversation would be had they not suffered a one-point loss to Port, and a two-point loss to the Giants. We know, it's the optimistic and 'what-if' way of looking at things which works well for any team, but to think this side could easily be sitting inside the top four... Those tight losses could end up being costly!

Cam Mackenzie celebrates a goal for the Hawks. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: Melbourne became just the second team to beat Gold Coast on their home deck this season and that largely comes down to Jack Viney, who was clearly best on ground. The Dees veteran had 30 disposals, five marks, 10 tackles, nine clearances and two goals in a statement performance.

Stocks down: There aren't too many players with as large a gap between their best and their worst as Kysaiah Pickett. The gun Dee just couldn't get involved in the contest, finishing with a measly four disposals, one tackle and no scoreboard impact. Yikes...

North Melbourne

Stocks up: It's been a relatively positive season for the Kangas when you consider the the steps forward several individuals have taken. One of those is Luke Davies-Uniacke who, to be fair, was already a gun going into this season. But his campaign continued on Sunday afternoon when he racked up 30 disposals, eight marks and six clearances. It's all a bit meaningless in a big defeat, but his efforts and talent are undeniable. We think with more wins next season (hopefully), more recognition will come.

Stocks down: Injury-prone Charlie Comben unfortunately went down in a heavy collision in the first term which saw him subbed out of the game. His calf is banged up and he suffered delayed concussion symptoms which means his season is done. Let's just hope this guy can have an injury-free offseason!

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: In a game that requires the best from your best, Zak Butters stood up for Ken Hinkley and controlled that midfield battle to ensure the Power will play off in a qualifying final. His efforts rightly earned him the Showdown Medal, the star racking up a record 42 disposals, 10 clearances, five tackles and a goal in conditions that suited his combative style.

Zak Butters and Connor Rozee with the Variety Showdown Shield. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Stocks down: Oh Dan Houston... Brainless. Just brainless. It's a moment he'll no doubt regret, but it's one that likely spells the end of his season and potentially even his time at Port Adelaide. The Port star's high bump which left Crow Izak Rankine concussed will dominate the headlines this week, a bump which has been sent directly to the tribunal.

Richmond

Stocks up: Well, there's only one week left in this horrid season for Tigers supporters. Guys, the draft is near!

Stocks down: In all seriousness, to anyone who doesn't think Nick Vlastuin is an All-Australian chance, think again. Another 24 disposals (eight intercept possessions), 10 marks, and 10 rebound 50s certainly means he will at least be thought about.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Darcy Wilson has been a shining light for the Saints this season and it's only fair his game against the Cats gets its just deserts. Wilson was running up and down the ground coming off a half-forward flank and picked up 25 possessions, five marks, eight score involvements and two goals (and three behinds). A fair game, and a fair season in his first year at the top level.

Stocks down: A dislocated shoulder to Anthony Caminiti means the key forward won't feature in Round 24, leaving the Saints a little bit undersized in the forward 50.

Sydney

Stocks up: When the Swans were rolling in the first half of the season in particular, the talk around injured skipper Callum Mills was 'could he even fit into this team?'. Now? Well, it's clear he's a crucial cog in the Swans' defence. He's clearly still trying to regain match fitness ahead of finals, but his contributions from the back half were crucial as the Swans battled through the first half. It's tempting to throw him on ball, but his best is being part of that back six.

Stocks down: It's still not a four-quarter performance for the Swans, who are desperately trying to get back into their early-season form bny the time finals roll around. Thankfully, the defence stood tall during the super-tight first half, before the midfield (and offensive side of the game) kicked into gear, and the Swans piled on 12 goals.

West Coast

Stocks up: Not many Eagles can hold their heads high after the drubbing from Carlton, but they may have found a Tom Barrass replacement in Harry Edwards. The key defender stood up under pressure a number of times, taking five intercept marks and positioning himself well throughout the contest. At 23, he's starting to come into his own.

Stocks down: We hold him to an incredibly high standard, but Harley Reid needs to work on a few things. While he gathered 26 disposals and seven clearances, he was routinely beaten out of stoppage by Patrick Cripps, and his tendency to ball watch with the ball going the other way was noticeable at times. He also needs to keep a cooler head; his three scoring shots could all have easily been passed off to someone in a better position, but his hunger for the shot at goal took over. Of course, from one week to the next he's just as likely to kick 3.0 straight, but something to consider nonetheless.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: How lucky are the Western Bulldogs to have Sam Darcy roaming the forward line for the next decade!? The young star was colossal against the North Melbourne defence who simply had no answers, booting a career-high seven majors from nine marks and 20 disposals. There aren't too many players you'd pick before him if you were starting a team from scratch today...

Stocks down: The fact that this Bulldogs side will likely be in an elimination final is a positive, but also a negative considering their talent. They arguably the most talented team in the competition, have the second-highest percentage, and despite being what many people would suggest is a top-four quality side, could have to battle it out to stay alive in week one of finals. It's their own fault, but who's to say they can't do it from the foot-end of the eight again? We won't bet against it...