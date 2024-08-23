What you've missed ahead of the 2024 AFLW season

Open Extended Reactions

It's been a long wait for AFLW fans Australia wide, but the ninth season of the league is finally upon us. Let us catch you up on what changes have been made to your club and the league since season 2023.

'Score Assist' smart ball technology will be introduced this season, seeing Score Assist Officials (SAO's) at every game. Should score assistance be required, the SAOs have both the smart ball alert -- and in situations where further assistance may be required -- the capacity to review broadcast vision to determine the correct outcome and then can communicate to field and goal umpires to intervene and overturn a decision.

The AFLW Draft will transition to a fully national model, with all nominees available to be selected by any of the 18 clubs, this December ahead of season 2025.

There are also extra games, each club will play 11 AFLW premiership rounds (one more than last year) before a four-week finals series is played out.

Each club has undergone their own set of injuries and player movement across the offseason, so let's break it down for you.

Who will win it all in Season 9? Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Adelaide Crows

Captain: Sarah Allan and Ebony Marinoff

Coach: Matthew Clarke

Ins: Brooke Boileau, Tamara Henry, Lily Tarlinton (draft), Amy Boyle-Carr (rookie)

Outs: Montana McKinnon (Richmond), McKenzie Dowrick, Amber Ward, Hannah Button (delisted), Lisa Whiteley, Yvonne Bonner (retired)

Ebony Marinoff and Sarah Allan will lead Adelaide in 2024 as co-captains, following Chelsea Randall stepping down.

Adelaide has managed to retain most of its roster, locking in cult heroes Ebony Marinoff, Sarah Allan and Anne Hatchard who have all committed to the club with four-year contracts. Under coach Matthew Clarke, who has also committed to an extra two years, the Crows had an uncharacteristically unlucky end to their season last year, finishing top of the ladder then losing the preliminary final by one point to the eventual Grand Finalists. For the three-time Premiers, with a consistent star-studded list, they will likely be contenders again.

Brisbane Lions

Captain: Breanna Koenen

Coach: Craig Starcevich

Ins: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (West Coast), Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams, Rania Crozier, Jacinta Baldwick (draft), Kate Lutkins (inactive, pregnancy), Luka Yoshida-Martin (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Zimmorlei Farquharson, Analea McKee (Western Bulldogs), Kiara Hillier (Sydney), Courtney Murphy, Mikayla Pauga (Greater Western Sydney), Bella Smith (Geelong), Ella Smith (Gold Coast), Phoebe Monahan, Sharni Webb (retired), Brooke Sheridan (delisted, then Essendon), Caitlin Wendland (delisted, then Port Adelaide)

Breanna Koenen will captain the reigning premiers for her fourth season under long term head coach Craig Starcevich. Finishing fourth on the ladder then going on to win their second Grand Final saw them dig deep. Their success was hard fought, meaning that as the expansion sides tick over another preseason, Brisbane need to be aware of who's on their heels. They have experience, a stable list, and a strong supporter base on their side.

Carlton

Captain: Kerryn Peterson

Coach: Mathew Buck

Ins: Tarni Brown (Collingwood), Yasmin Duursma (Port Adelaide), Celine Moody (Western Bulldogs), Lila Keck, Meg Robertson (draft), Lulu Beatty (inactive, leg), Maddy Guerin (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Annie Lee (Collingwood), Paige Trudgeon (St Kilda), Phoebe McWilliams (retired), Imogen Milford, Chloe Wrigley (delisted), Daisy Walker (delisted, then Greater Western Sydney)

Inactive: Erone Fitzpatrick (ACL), Lulu Beatty (leg)

Carlton finished 12th on the ladder last season but began strong. The leadership of Mathew Buck for his first season as coach replacing Daniel Harford was a clear digression from what they had been doing before and is likely to continue this year. Celine Moody joins her twin sister Bre Moody at the Blues and is likely to be a powerful injection to the squad.

Collingwood

Captain: Bri Davey

Coach: Sam Wright

Ins: Kalinda Howarth (Gold Coast), Mikayla Hyde (Fremantle), Annie Lee (Carlton), Muireann Atkinson (rookie), Georgia Clark, Lucy Cronin, Amber Schutte (draft), Imogen Evans (injury replacement player)

Outs: Ash Brazill (Fremantle), Tarni Brown (Carlton), Olivia Barber, Sophie Casey, Imogen Evans, Jo Lin, Emily Smith (delisted)

Inactive: Aishling Sheridan (personal), Nell-Morris Dalton (back)

With a huge shakeup in the coaching department under new head coach Sam Wright, Collingwood is likely to have some new tricks up their sleeves. Their forward line needed some work after costing themselves some scoring shots through inaccuracy and lack of cohesion. As a side that was perpetually knocking on the door of a preliminary final win in seasons before, Wright and his new coaching cohort will no doubt be focusing on the forward half.

Essendon

Captain: Bonnie Toogood

Coach: Natalie Wood

Ins: Maddi Gay (Melbourne), Bess Keaney (Gold Coast), Amy Gaylor (expansion pre-signing), Emily Gough, Chloe Adams (draft), Brooke Sheridan (replacement signing)

Outs: Danielle Marshall, Cat Phillips, Jess Wuetschner (retired), Alana Barba, Leah Cutting, Jo Doonan, Renee Tierney (delisted)

With a familiar captain and coach, Essendon will be looking to focus on challenging the top sides this year. They came into last season as one of the expansion sides with lofty expectations on them. After having success against the teams that were lower ranked on the ladder in season 2023, the challenge will be to contend against top eight sides and level up in games where finals are on the line.

Fremantle

Captain: Ange Stannett

Coach: Lisa Webb

Ins: Ash Brazill (Collingwood), Aisling McCarthy (West Coast), Gab Newton (Western Bulldogs), Holly Ifould (draft), Mikayla Morrison (inactive, ACL), Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster, Tunisha Kikoak (replacement signings)

Outs: Mikayla Hyde (Collingwood), Roxy Roux (West Coast), Emmelie Fielder, Sarah Wielstra, Nikki Nield (delisted)

Inactive: Kiara Bowers (pregnancy), Ange Stannett (ACL)

Finishing 13th last season, in their first season under coach Lisa Webb, Fremantle will be keen to level up in 2024. With an injection of experienced talent including former Magpie Ash Brazill and former Western Bulldog and number one draft pick Gabby Newton, there has been a significant shift in the squad without mass player movement. The biggest concern for Fremantle is their two inactive players in captain Ange Stannett, who is out with an ACL injury, and Kiara Bowers, who is excitingly expecting a baby. Both of their absences will be a blow to the playing squad.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Geelong Cats

Captain: Meg McDonald

Coach: Daniel Lowther

Ins: Bella Smith (Brisbane), Chantal Mason, Bryde O'Rourke (draft), Kate Kenny (rookie), Lilly Pearce, Caitlin Thorne (replacement players)

Outs: Annabel Johnson (West Coast), Renee Garing, Erin Hoare (retired), Sam Gooden, Ingrid Houtsma, Mia Skinner (delisted)

Inactive: Olivia Fuller (work commitments)

Geelong were one of the heartbreak stories of last season. They made it to a preliminary final but fell to the eventual Premiers, Brisbane. The loss of inaugural players Renee Garing and Erin Hore to retirement means that the valuable experience and leadership on and off the field will be missed. They progressively improved throughout last season which holds them in good stead for 2024, however it also shows the difficulty of just how short the women's season is, and the importance of every single game.

Gold Coast Suns

Captain: Tara Bohanna

Coach: Cameron Joyce

Ins: Katie Lynch (Western Bulldogs), Ella Smith (Brisbane), Charlotte Wilson (Melbourne), Keely Fullerton, Taya Oliver, Kiara Bischa, Sienna McMullen, Annabel Kievit (draft), Lauren McConville (injury replacement player)

Outs: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Western Bulldogs), Giselle Davies (Sydney), Alison Drennan (West Coast), Kalinda Howarth (Collingwood), Bess Keaney (Essendon), Kaylee Kimber, Tahlia Meyer, Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (delisted), Claire Ransom (delisted, then Greater Western Sydney)

Inactive: Sienna McMullen (ACL)

The Suns have had a lot of movement in the offseason, and despite making it to finals last year will need to find cohesion with a new-look side that's got a mix of AFLW experience and fresh faces. The addition of All-Australian defender Katie Lynch, who landed at the Suns in an 11-team mega trade, is an exciting prospect for Gold Coast who need leadership experience both on and off the field.

GWS GIANTS

Captain: Rebecca Beeson

Coach: Cameron Bernasconi

Ins: Courtney Murphy, Mikayla Pauga (Brisbane), Aliesha Newman (Sydney), Daisy Walker (Carlton), Claire Ransom (Gold Coast), Kaitlyn Srhoj, Indigo Linde (draft), Meghan Gaffney (inactive, ACL), Eilish O'Dowd (rookie), Jemma Ramsdale (injury replacement player)

Outs: Rene Caris (St Kilda), Ally Dallaway, Jodie Hicks (Richmond), Annalyse Lister (retired), Tess Cattle, Zara Hamilton, Tait Mackrill, Teagan Germech, Isadora McLeay (delisted), Grace Hill (delisted, then Melbourne)

Inactive: Daisy Walker (ACL)

Finishing with only two wins last year meant the Giants needed to shake things up, seeing a third of their list change. Under head coach Cam Bernasconi for the third year in a row, they finished 16th on the ladder. The inclusion of small forward Aliesha Newman from Sydney will be a welcome addition.

Hawthorn

Captain: Emily Bates

Coach: Daniel Webster

Ins: Casey Sherriff, Eliza West (Melbourne), Hayley McLaughlin, Laura Stone, Jess Vukic (expansion pre-signing), Sophie Butterworth, Mikayla Williamson (draft)

Outs: Catherine Brown, Tegan Cunningham, Tamara Luke, Akec Makur Chuot (retired), Janet Baird, Zoe Barbakos, Sarah Perkins (delisted)

The Hawks have locked in new head coach Daniel Webster who has come across from the Brisbane Lions, taking over from former coach Bec Goddard. The Hawks enter their third ever season and appear to have gone from strength to strength. Captain Emily Bates is a former league Best and Fairest winner and is a huge asset to leadership on and off the field. With a strong pathway from their VFLW side, the new and younger players have an existing affiliation with the club and come in firing from day one.

New Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Melbourne

Captain: Kate Hore

Coach: Mick Stinear

Ins: Lily Johnson (Port Adelaide), Alyssia Pisano, Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Jacinta Hose, Jemma Rigoni, Delaney Madigan (draft), Grace Hill (replacement signing), Denby Taylor (replacement signing), Grace Beasley (rookie)

Outs: Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Maddi Gay (Essendon), Casey Sherriff, Eliza West (Hawthorn), Charlotte Wilson (Gold Coast), Georgina Fowler (retired), Jordan Ivey, Samantha Johnson* (delisted)

*Melbourne had an extra player on its list in 2023 while Johnson returned from pregnancy

Inactive: Jacinta Hose (ACL), Aimee Mackin (ACL)

With last year's leading goal-kicker of the league Kate Hore at the helm for the second year in a row, after taking over from Daisy Pearce, the Demons have had a lot of change. The trade period saw Eliza West and Casey Sherriff move to the Hawks, Libby Birch to North Melbourne, Maddi Gay to Essendon, and Charlotte Wilson to the Suns, seeing nine new faces to their squad. Midfielder Olivia Purcell requires surgery after sustaining facial fractures during the Demons' practice match against Port Adelaide, her recovery time is yet to be determined. The side lost form towards the end of season 2023, with their scoring being the biggest issue, which saw them exit the finals in straight sets exit.

North Melbourne

Captain: Emma Kearney

Coach: Darren Crocker

Ins: Libby Birch (Melbourne), Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs (draft), Zoe Savarirayan (inactive, ACL), Vikki Wall (inactive, rugby), Blaithin Bogue (rookie)

Outs: Ellie Gavalas (Western Bulldogs), Ailish Considine (retired), Hannah Bowey, Charli Granville, Cassidy Mailer, Sophia McCarthy (delisted)

Inactive: Georgia Stubs (dislocated ankle)

The runners up from last year are looking fit and firing to go one better, in fact, the AFLW captains think so too. From a survey run by AFL Media, nine of the 18 Captains predicted North Melbourne to lift the cup at the end of the season. Libby Birch will be a welcome addition to their defensive side having moved from Melbourne.

Port Adelaide

Captain: Janelle Cuthbertson

Coach: Lauren Arnell

Ins: Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs), Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody, Lauren Young (expansion pre-signing), Alissa Brook, Piper Window (draft), Teagan Germech, Caitlin Wendland, Jo Miller (replacement signings)

Outs: Yasmin Duursma (Carlton), Lily Johnson (Melbourne), Erin Phillips (retired), Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap, Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap, Jade de Melo, Jade Halfpenny, Maggie MacLachlan, Jacqui Yorston (delisted)

Inactive: Hannah Dunn (pregnancy), Lauren Young, Indy Tahau (ACL)

With the retirement of former captain, three-time premiership player, and two-time league best and fairest Erin Phillips, a large hole of experience and skill is left to fill at Port Adelaide. As they enter their third year in the competition, they bring two seasons worth of learnings and two years under the consistent leadership of inaugural coach Lauren Arnell. New captain Janelle Cuthbertson has big shoes to fill but the star cross-coder who made the switch from tennis when she joined Fremantle for four seasons before crossing to Port Adelaide last season is up to the task.

Janelle Cuthbertson of the Power. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Captain: Katie Brennan

Coach: Ryan Ferguson

Ins: Ally Dallway, Jodie Hicks (Greater Western Sydney), Montana McKinnon (Adelaide), Isabel Bacon, Mackenzie Ford (draft), Tessa Lavey (inactive, toe), Tamara Luke (injury replacement player)

Outs: Meagan Kiely (retired), Jess Hosking (delisted, then West Coast), Sarah D'Arcy, Meg Macdonald, Lilly Pearce, Stephanie Williams (delisted)

Inactive: Shelby Knoll, Montana McKinnon (ACL)

Richmond had their first finals appearance last year, marking a large improvement from previous seasons. Montana McKinnon's ACL injury will be a blow to the Richmond faithful but on the flip side, they will see a fully fit and firing Ellie McKenzie after ankle and calf injuries have plagued her AFLW career so far. The former number one draft pick is looking to finally have her breakout year.

St Kilda

Captain: Hannah Priest

Coach: Nick Dal Santo

Ins: Rene Caris (Greater Western Sydney), Paige Trudgeon (Carlton), Kiera Whiley, Charlotte Simpson (draft), Emmelie Fiedler (injury replacement)

Outs: Rosie Dillon, Deanna Jolliffe, Erin McKinnon, Renee Saulitis, Jayde Van Dyk (delisted)

Inactive: Beth Pinchin (ACL)

The Saints just missed out on the top eight last year after a huge list change following season 2022. They have a full list of experienced players and a committed coach in Nick Dal Santo, with an eye for gradual improvement. Under the leadership of Hannah Priest, who has a very high football IQ and vast experience, the Saints will be hoping to continue their upwards trajectory.

Sydney Swans

Captain: Lucy McEvoy

Coach: Scott Gowans

Ins: Giselle Davies (Gold Coast), Kiara Hiller (Brisbane), Holly Cooper (expansion pre-signing), Sarah Grunden, Lara Hausegger (draft), Hayley Bullas,

Outs: Aliesha Newman (Greater Western Sydney), Jaide Anthony, Kiara Beesley, Sarah Ford, Jennifer Higgins, Bridie Kennedy, Kate Reynolds (delisted)

Inactive: Maddy Collier (ACL)

After a breakout year for the Swans, following zero wins in their inaugural season, they won a final. Their challenge will be to perform against the real Grand Final contenders if they make it into the top eight. Chloe Molloy brings that high level AFLW experience which bode well last year, having had finals experience with Collingwood. 2022 number one draft pick Montana Ham has had an injury free preseason which has Sydneysiders buzzing and, if she can stay injury free, could be their secret weapon.

West Coast Eagles

Captain: Emma Swanson

Coach: Daisy Pearce

Ins: Alison Drennan (Gold Coast), Annabel Johnson (Geelong), Roxy Roux (Fremantle), Jess Hosking (Richmond), Verity Simmons (rookie), Jess Rentsch, Kayley Kavanagh, Georgie Cleaver, Matilda Sergeant (draft), Sanne Bakker, Octavia Di Donato, Jayme Harken, Tess Lyons (replacement signings)

Outs: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (Brisbane), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Kate Bartlett, Emma Humphries, Aimee Schmidt, Jess Sedunary, Isabella Simmons (retired), Krstel Petrevski, Ella Smith (delisted)

Inactive: Dana Hooker (pregnancy), Kayley Kavanagh, Matilda Sergeant, Annabel Johnson (ACL)

One of the most widely publicised changes in the league, star Melbourne champion Daisy Pearce is now head coach of the Eagles. Having Pearce's level of involvement in women's football and since the inception of AFLW, the experience and football intel in nearly unrivalled. With a large amount of retirements and a huge influx of fresh talent, this could see a new era for the side.

Deanna Berry will lead the Dogs in 2024. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Captain: Deanna Berry

Coach: Tamara Hyett

Ins: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Gold Coast), Zimmorlei Farquharson, Analea McKee (Brisbane), Ellie Gavalas (North Melbourne), Mua Laloifi (Carlton), Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Brooke Barwick, Elaine Grigg, Cleo Buttifant, Jorja Borg (draft)

Outs: Kirsty Lamb (Port Adelaide), Katie Lynch (Gold Coast), Celine Moody (Carlton), Gab Newton (Fremantle), Richelle Cranston, Kirsten McLeod (retired), Daisy Bateman, Bailey Hunt, Millie Brown, Gemma Lagioia (delisted)

Finishing with the wooden spoon last year, and just one win under their belt for the season, the Bulldogs needed to make some big changes in the offseason. Coach Nathan Burke departed after five seasons and after becoming their first full-time coach, which saw Tamara Hyett step into the role. Hyett is a former professional golfer who spent four seasons as an assistant AFLW coach at the Demons. While they've lost experience, a fresh coach and fresh playing list might be just what they needed.