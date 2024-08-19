Rodney Eade believes several changes must be made at the Demons if they want to achieve more success with their current list. (2:26)

Round 24 of the 2024 AFL season begins with a clash between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night, before a cracking final day.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne midfielder Tom Sparrow was subbed out of last week's game after twisting an ankle and is no certainty to suit up in the first game of the round. Collingwood got through last week's win unscathed but could elect to award some VFL form with their AFL season now done and dusted.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.35, Pies $1.60

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

GMHBA Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Sam De Koning is still recovering from a knee injury and it's unlikely the Cats will risk him before finals, but Tanner Bruhn is expected to exit concussion protocols and could be available.

ESPN tip: Cats by 54 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.07, Eagles $8.50

MCG, 2:10 pm (AEST)

Team news: Selection will be interesting for the Suns this week after a monstrous VFL win over Casey, with Jack Lukosius (25 disposals, 14 marks and five goals), Alex Sexton (five goals and 11 marks), Brayden Fiorini (35 touches), and Rory Atkins (42) all putting their hands up to be recalled.

ESPN tip: Suns by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.65, Suns $1.48

UTAS Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Harry Sheezel is expected to return after missing last week's clash with an ankle injury, but Charlie Comben has entered concussion protocols and will miss his side's final game of the year. For the Hawks, concern surrounds Will Day who could spend a period of time on the sidelines. The club will provide an update during the week but early scans have cleared him of a collarbone break.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.06, Roos $9.00

Gabba, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane confirmed defender Jack Payne will be held out of the side until the first week of finals to ensure he recovers well from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined, while Jarrod Berry (hamstring) was subbed out of the loss against Collingwood and is likely to miss this week.

ESPN tip: Lions by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.15, Bombers $5.50

SCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Crows veteran Taylor Walker underwent eye surgery last week and missed the Showdown, but could also miss the final round as well. Matthew Nicks will have to make one change, anyway, after Izak Rankine was left concussed after a heavy bump from Dan Houston. Meanwhile, Tom Papley is nearing a return from his ankle injury but won't be risked ahead of finals.

ESPN tip: Swans by 29 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.37, Crows $3.10

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Mars Stadium, 12:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Tim English is no certainty to play this week after he was held out of the Bulldogs' Round 23 win over North Melbourne due to an ankle complaint. Adam Kingsley won't be forced into any changes this week, but Xavier O'Halloran (26 disposals and a goal) and Leek Aleer (20 and 10 marks) were solid in a VFL loss in Williamstown.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $1.45, Giants $2.75

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Blues by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.80, Saints $2.00

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Final top eight positions could be decided from this game and both sides could make changes. Ruckman Sean Darcy (knee) and key forward Josh Treacy (knee) could both return to the side in a big boost, but there is still no expected return date for Alex Pearce, who re-broke his arm a couple of weeks ago. For the Power, Dan Houston will face the tribunal on Tuesday night and will spend several weeks on the sidelines, but Mitch Georgiades (quad) and Todd Marshall (concussion) should both be available.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 6 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.77, Power $2.05