Open Extended Reactions

Retiring Essendon stalwart Dyson Heppell will be given a belated farewell AFL game in the Bombers' season-ending clash with Brisbane.

Former Bombers captain Heppell announced his retirement last week but was not selected for a final home game against Sydney that Friday, when Essendon's season was still technically alive.

Dyson Heppell of the Bombers gestures to fans during the round 23. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Instead, he will suit up for a 253rd and final time at the Gabba - a game that is a dead rubber for the Bombers, but could yet determine Brisbane's position within the top eight.

The Bombers confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Essendon crashed out of the finals race officially on the weekend following their sixth loss in their past eight games.

Editor's Picks Marshall over Gawn is an All-Australian no-brainer Jake Michaels

It means they will miss finals for a third straight season after sitting in the top four for a large chunk of the 2024 campaign.

Heppell, 32, never played in a finals win across his 14-year career at Essendon, where he stayed loyal despite the club's debilitating supplements saga.

He was farewelled pre-game by Essendon fans last Friday, and after the match coach Brad Scott defended the decision not to play him against the Swans.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

"Dyson has been very, very clear that his decision to retire, a big part of it was he talked to me about when someone has come through and is ready to take his spot and performed that he would know it was time," Scott said.

"We were still in contention, we pick our best team, and that's what we did.

"That's what everyone would expect us to do."