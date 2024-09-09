Open Extended Reactions

One of footy's biggest 'will he or won't he' stories has progressed, with Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith requesting a trade out of the club.

Smith, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from an ACL injury, informed the Bulldogs of his desire to seek a trade on Monday. He has not nominated a club, though Geelong has been heavily linked to the star.

In a statement, the Bulldogs said: "Given Bailey's immense talent, age and proven ability to influence games, the Club will work diligently to ensure it is fairly compensated throughout the process."

...more to come.