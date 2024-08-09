ESPN's Matt Walsh and Jarryd Barca discuss which players have improved the most as season 2024 nears an end, and they find it hard to go past a Fremantle forward. (2:22)

St Kilda have decided against pursuing Tarryn Thomas following backlash over a meeting with the disgraced former North Melbourne player.

Just hours after Saints coach Ross Lyon refused to answer questions about potentially recruiting Thomas, St Kilda chief executive Carl Dilena clarified the club's position.

Saints head of talent and acquisition Graeme Allan met with Thomas on Tuesday, fuelling speculation the club could offer the 24-year-old a career lifeline.

"I wish to provide clarity on our club's position regarding contact between a club employee and former North Melbourne player, Tarryn Thomas," Dilena said in a statement.

"The football department pursues a number of players, as it is our job to find the best talent to fit our team and club.

Former Kangaroos player Tarryn Thomas. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"Following a course of due diligence, I can confirm that St Kilda will not be pursuing Tarryn Thomas."

Thomas is currently ineligible to play football at any level after an AFL integrity unit investigation in February found he had engaged in multiple acts of misconduct, including threatening a woman in direct messages.

He was suspended for 18 matches and subsequently axed by North Melbourne.

Thomas is also due to face court on November 21 after being charged in May with "using telecommunications to harass and breaching a court order".

News of Allan's meeting with Thomas broke on Wednesday night, prompting many fans to flood St Kilda's social media pages with messages of disapproval.

Before Dilena's statement was released, Lyon faced the media for his weekly press conference at St Kilda's Moorabbin headquarters, but repeatedly said he had been instructed not to talk about the situation around Thomas.

"The club executive and the board will be releasing a statement this afternoon, so I won't be making any comment on any aspect beyond that," Lyon said.

"The club's releasing a statement which will detail the club's position."

Pressed on whether he was aware of Allan's meeting with Thomas, Lyon said: "I'm really here to talk about the weekend's game.

"The club, to be fair, is releasing a statement.

"I'm a servant of the club and that's the exact instruction that I've been asked to execute on and that I'd adhere to, and I submit to the club's needs.

"So, really simply, there'll be a statement this afternoon and that'll answer your questions as best that the club can answer at this time."

Thomas was the No.8 draft pick in 2018 and played 69 games for North Melbourne from 2019 to 2023.

His possible return to football would have to be approved by the AFL, which will not make a determination on his eligibility until there is an outcome in his pending court case.

Essendon distanced themselves from Thomas in a letter to members in June, after coach Brad Scott had described the player as a "good person".

Scott previously coached Thomas during their time at the Kangaroos.