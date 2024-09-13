Dusty and Suns in talks over AFL career revival

The ESPN Footy Podcast crew say that Isaac Heeny has been robbed of Mark of the Year after his spectacular grab against the Giants, and that such awards should be inclusive of finals. (1:34)

AFL legend Dustin Martin has had contact with Gold Coast about the possibility of reigniting his playing career under former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick.

Ex-Tigers superstar Martin, who retired last month, would be able to join the Suns as an unrestricted free agent.

Frequent speculation has arisen over the years about the 33-year-old finishing his career in Queensland, where he could again join forces with Hardwick.

The pair have reportedly met again since the end of the home-and-away season.

They were central figures in Richmond's golden era, with three-time Norm Smith Medallist Martin the star in the 2017, 2019 and 2020 premierships coached by Hardwick.

Martin played 302 games for the Tigers, including one last appearance in a loss to North Melbourne last month.

He announced his retirement to teammates three days later, with the club confirming the decision had been made "with immediate effect".

Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal, was a four-time All-Australian and won Richmond's best-and-fairest award twice.

But he managed just 13 games this year and Gold Coast would have to consider the champion's level of motivation to extend his career into a 16th season.

Arguably the biggest name in football, Martin would be unlikely to receive any extra money as an AFL ambassador in Queensland in a similar role to that which Gary Ablett Jnr once filled while with the Suns.

Dustin Martin announces his retirement in August. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Martin would be required to promote the game, but has been notoriously media-shy and reluctant to speak publicly throughout his career.

Hardwick stepped down as Richmond coach in May last year before accepting a six-year deal to coach Gold Coast just three months later.

The 52-year-old in July confirmed a level of interest in luring Martin to the Suns.

"He's a really, really good player, there's no doubt about that, and every single club would be crazy if they didn't sit there and at some stage make an assessment," Hardwick said.

"Like 17 other clubs, we're always looking for good players.

"Gold Coast is no different. Those list management calls will get made at the back-end of the year."

Gold Coast have a busy player movement period ahead, with Martin's fellow triple-premiership Tiger Daniel Rioli already requesting a trade to play under Hardwick.

Collingwood defender John Noble also wants to join the Suns.

Meanwhile, former Gold Coast, Adelaide and North Melbourne utility Hugh Greenwood has returned to the Suns as a development coach.

A former basketball star, Greenwood retired from football last month after 121 AFL games, having joined the Crows as a mature-age recruit in 2017.