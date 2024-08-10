Open Extended Reactions

With his side's AFL finals hopes in tatters, Collingwood coach Craig McRae has lamented an unpaid 50-metre penalty in their three-point loss to Sydney.

McRae's Magpies led by 27 points early in the final quarter at the SCG on Friday night but were overrun by a surging Swans unit.

The league leaders slammed through five unanswered goals, condemning the visitors to a 13.11 (89) to 12.14 (86) loss.

Key forward Dan McStay had an opportunity to slot the match-winner after collecting the ball 65 metres out from goal when Sydney defender Tom McCartin seemingly walked over the mark.

With less than a minute on the clock, the in-zone umpire did not pay a 50-metre penalty against McCartin.

"I reckon if it was at the MCG it would have been paid," McRae said.

"There's definitely an advantage with a home ground. I thought it was a 50-metre penalty to letter the law.

"I'm sure the AFL will come out and say it's a free kick or a 50-metre penalty.

"There were a lot of deliberates tonight, too. That was a bit of a circus so I'm sure they'll come out and justify that too.

"The umpires don't always get it right. That's fair."

Collingwood, who sit 11th on the ladder, are unlikely to make the top eight.

The reigning premiers must defeat flag favourites Brisbane and 12th-placed Melbourne, and need other results to fall their way.

"I'm sure our fans at home are hurting and we're no different. We're human," McRae said.

"We have emotions to attach to this. It means a lot to a lot of people.

"It doesn't feel comfortable right now sitting in this chair because there's a lot at stake in these games."

McRae added he was "wrestling" with blame after the loss.

"We've openly talked about what winning looks like and behaviours like that and then losing behaviours," he said.

"I think blame is a real losing behaviour so I'm wrestling with that at the moment.

"Wrestling with trying to blame others or blame umpires or blame whatever, because that's really difficult when you lose.

"Maybe there are consequences at the end that may cost us. Time will tell on that.

"For most part of the night, we did a lot right and maybe that's what's hurting us the most."

Collingwood were dealt more bad news on Saturday when scans confirmed forward Harvey Harrison had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Harrison, who has kicked 14 goals in 16 games for the Magpies, suffered the injury in the VFL on Friday.

The 20-year-old will consult a surgeon in the coming days.