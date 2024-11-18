Expert tips, best tips for week 3 of the AFLW finals

Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 of the AFLW finals series is almost upon us! Our footy experts put their tips in for some huge clashes on the horizon.

We are at the pointy end of the season where stars are born, games get closer and history is made.

It's preliminary final weekend where four teams will battle it out to play in the final game of the year.

On Saturday afternoon Port Adelaide and North Melbourne will go head-to-head at Ikon park. The Power are everyone's favourite underdog story, a young team who has won 6 in-a-row, will they make it 7 this weekend? The Kangaroos are on a journey of revenge this season after last years heartbreak, will Port Adelaide's momentum get in their way? or will their experience hold up.

Later on in the Evening Brisbane will host Adelaide for a Saturday Night clash at Brighton Home Arena. These two teams have a lot of history and have been arguably the most succesful and dominate clubs in AFLW history. Brisbane are in search to going back-to-back while Adelaide are looking to be back in a Grand Final after coming heartbreakingly short two years in-a-row. They last met in Round 5 and the Lions got the better of the Crows by just two points. This game is bound to go down to the wire and definitly have some fire in it.

This is going to be a 'Super Saturday' and only two teams can make it through, so get reading and study what the experts have to say!

Who you should be tipping! Getty/Images

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: North Melbourne are on a redemption story, there's no way they are losing to Port Adelaide

Upset and why: Adelaide to overcome Brisbane at home, in their best win all year.

Tips for the week:.

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: North to dominate Power.

Upset and why: Adelaide to get the win over the reigning premiers.

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: The Power's run has been incredible, but the lights need to go out at some point

Upset and why: No upset this week, but we're on for some huge games!.

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Matt Walsh

Certainty and why: North and Brisbane for me - means a rematch of last year which is a bit boring. week off to favour both of the home teams Port travelling two weeks in a row, and the high of the win, means they won't be able to get up. It's too tough to tip against the Lions at home.

Upset and why: No upset - The week off to favour both of the home teams. Port travelling two weeks in a row, and the high of the win, means they won't be able to get up. It's too tough to tip against the Lions at home.

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Brisbane vs. Adelaide