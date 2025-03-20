Hawks go 3-0, pile more pressure on tired Carlton

Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn have gone 3-0 for the first time in 11 years, outlasting an improved but tiring Carlton by 20 points in a gritty contest at the MCG.

Coming off a nightmare defeat to Richmond seven days earlier, the Blues trailed by just five points at three-quarter-time on Thursday night and appeared primed to upset the "Hollywood Hawks''.

But Mabior Chol and James Sicily, who again swung forward from defence, booted crucial goals to open the final term, setting up Hawthorn's 12.8 (80) to 8.12 (60) triumph.

Explosive small forward Nick Watson made it a certainty midway through the final term, bombing his second goal of the game to spark trademark celebrations from the Hawks.

The buzz team of 2025, who have surged into premiership favouritism, Hawthorn have recorded their best start to a season since 2014, a year when they won the second premiership of their three-peat.

Josh Ward, Mabior Chol and Josh Weddle of the Hawks celebrate Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Chol slotted three goals in an important display up forward on a night when showers in Melbourne made conditions slippery.

Hawthorn suffered a blow in the second quarter when half-forward Connor Macdonald (ankle) had to be subbed out, replaced by veteran triple premiership player Jack Gunston.

But Gunston, in his first game of the season, slotted two crucial goals during the third quarter in a vital contribution.

Jai Newcombe (32 possessions) and Will Day (26) were outstanding in the midfield for the Hawks.

Carlton's hopes of redeeming themselves from last week's capitulation to the Tigers started off in shaky fashion, losing star forward Harry McKay (illness) an hour before the game.

The Blues entered round two as the side under the most pressure after blowing a 41-point lead against wooden spoon fancies Richmond.

Lewis Young, who replaced McKay in the starting 22, had little impact as he was used down back and in the ruck.

McKay's absence came as Carlton welcomed back fellow forward Charlie Curnow, who had been recovering from knee issues following an off-season ankle operation.

But Curnow was nowhere near his best, finishing with just five touches and failing to register a score.

Dual Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps, who again spent an eye-catching amount of time in the ruck, was the Blues' best along with Tom De Koning.

When De Koning was on the ground, Carlton almost always looked the better team, but Hawthorn dominated when he had to rest and got stuck on the bench for extended periods numerous times.

Carlton face a huge challenge in round three when they play the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, while Hawthorn host GWS in Launceston.