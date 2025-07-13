Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle goalsneak Sam Switkowski has made a stunning return from injury, kicking three goals to lead the Dockers to a gutsy 13-point win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers trailed by 13 points at the final change of Saturday night's match, but kicked four goals to nil in the last quarter to seal the 12.5 (77) to 9.10 (64) win in front of 49,460 fans.

The result improved Fremantle's record to 11-6, leaving them just percentage adrift of fourth spot.

Hawthorn are now also 11-6 after their four-match winning streak was snapped.

Sam Switkowski celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Switkowski, in his first match back from a hamstring injury, not only was the leading goalscorer on the ground, but was also the most creative.

The 28-year-old finished with a match-high eight score involvements to go with 16 disposals, often shrugging off tackles or side-stepping opponents to set up attacking forays.

"Yeah he hit the scoreboard, that's nice, but he brings so much to our forward line in terms of leadership," Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said.

"He's probably one of the unheralded leadership group members in terms of he slides under the radar a little bit, but I love his leadership, the way he leads those around him.

"Some of his defensive acts would probably not show up on TV, and people just watching the game probably don't notice, but they're massive.

"He never gives up. His footy awareness, footy smarts in contested situations is second to none. It was good to see him get some reward on the scoreboard."

Hawthorn opted against a hard tag on Caleb Serong.

The star midfielder tallied just 11 disposals and a clearance against Sydney last week, but rebounded with 29 possessions and nine clearances on Saturday night.

Jordan Clark (31 disposals) also relished the greater freedom.

Former Docker Lloyd Meek tallied 46 hitouts and 11 disposals against Sean Darcy (26 hitouts) and Luke Jackson (31 hitouts) in an intriguing ruck battle.

Hawthorn antagonist Jack Ginnivan was booed throughout the match on the way to 27 disposals and one goal, while Karl Amon (30 disposals, 696m gained) was also influential for the Hawks.

Longmuir had copped a barrage of criticism from North Melbourne legend David King in the wake of last week's 11-point loss to Sydney.

King questioned whether Longmuir was the right man to lead Fremantle to a flag, and the Dockers coach hit back by saying King had never built a list, game plan or culture before.

Fremantle were looking wobbly at three-quarter time on Saturday night, but a Switkowski snap to begin the final quarter fired them into action.

Patrick Voss followed it up with a 48m set shot, Darcy nailed his own set shot, and when Josh Treacy converted one from 49m, it was "Wharfie Time'' for the bustling crowd.

Voss and Hawthorn captain James Sicily engaged in a fierce wrestle before the first bounce, setting the tone for the match.

Recently retired Fremantle forward Michael Walters did a lap of honour at half-time, revving up the home fans.

It also seemed to fire up his fellow goalsneaks Switkowski and Frederick, with the pair each scoring a major early in the third term to fire Fremantle to the lead.

But an opportunistic soccer goal from Hawthorn forward Connor Macdonald and a big mark in attack from sub Finn Maginness ensured the Hawks went to the final break with a handy advantage.

Basic skill errors hurt Fremantle badly in the third quarter, but they came out firing in the last to secure the vital victory.