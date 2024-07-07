Open Extended Reactions

In Round 17 of the 2024 AFL season, a dual Brownlow medallist flexed as his side continues its resurgence, and a young Saint grabbed his opportunity in the seniors. But the game's best key forward is in a funk. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Maybe Ben Keays needs to be considered as one of the better, or at least more interesting midfielder-to-forward moves we've seen in recent times. From being a 90% centre bounce attendance midfielder to now a more permanent forward 50 option, Keays is crafty, strong, and hits the scoreboard as a forward. He kicked a career-high bag of four goals against the Lions on Sunday evening, taking his 2024 tally to 21 majors from 16 games. He's not a prolific goal-kicker, but bobs up most weeks.

Stocks down: When you look to the stats sheet and see Brisbane's prime movers Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley racking up 36 and 35 touches, respectively, you really need your midfield leaders to step up, but just 16 disposals for skipper Jordan Dawson and younger midfielders Jake Soligo and Izak Rankine isn't enough to match it.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Could Lachie Neale win a third Brownlow Medal? With Isaac Heeney spluttering (and hitting opponents off the ball), and the Lions charging on the back of Neale's return to form, this year's count could be in for a frantic finish if the Lions' star has anything to say about it. He's been monstrous in the past month, and kicked his first bag of three majors as a Lion to go with his 36 disposals and 10 clearances. Is it weird to say he's still underrated? Hmm, perhaps not, but maybe underappreciated?

READ: 2024 Brownlow Medal predictor

Stocks down: Captain. Fearless leader. Unfortunately humbled by Izak Rankine. It happens to the best of us, Harris Andrews. This was a tough watch!

Carlton

Stocks up: You just can't keep a champion down, and time and again the Blues can rely on Patrick Cripps to lead the way and, at the very least, inspire with unrelenting effort. Even in a loss. Cripps finished with 33 disposals, 21 contested possessions, 11 clearances, two goals, and a game-high 30.7 rating points on Saturday night. More Brownlow votes should be going his way. How many is the only question...

Stocks down: He's still kicking goals -- well, at least one against the Giants -- but is it time to worry about the form of Charlie Curnow? The positive is he still hits the scoreboard with very minimal opportunity, but at the moment, he's getting minimal opportunity. He was suffocated by Giants defender Jack Buckley on Saturday night and managed just eight touches and one last-quarter goal, but his past few weeks haven't been flash - he's not getting separation from his opponents, and struggling to out-body them in one-on-one situations. Needs to fire to reignite the Blues.

Collingwood

Stocks up: They've been questioned at times in 2024, but veterans Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom were two of Collingwood's best in Friday night's loss to Essendon. Pendles had 24 disposals, eight score involvements, and a goal, while Sidebottom finished the night with a game-high 34 disposals, 11 marks, seven intercepts, and 500 metres gained, playing off half-back. You have to commend how good they've been for so many years.

Stocks down: When Jack Crisp went bang, bang, bang, it felt as if the Magpies were on their way to a massive win over the old rival. But that wasn't the case. As the game swung back in favour of the Bombers, Craig McRae seemed unsure what to do to get things back on his side's terms. This year, McRae seems to lack the ability to adapt, and his system has been found out consistently. Is it solely on him or is he just not getting enough effort out of his playing group? Maybe it's a bit of both.

Essendon

Stocks up: If you thought the Brownlow Medal was a four-horse race between Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, Isaac Heeney, and Patrick Cripps, think again. Zach Merrett's name has to be added into the mix after a near certain three-vote performance against the Magpies. The Essendon skipper tallied 30 disposals, had a ridiculous 15 score involvements, five clearances, and kicked a goal in the win.

Stocks down: He'll receive rave reviews for his part in the win, but Sam Draper's decision making and ball use has to be brought into question. The big man operated at a team-low 53% disposal efficiency on the night and often tried to bite off a little too much. Some of his tap work had us scratching our heads, too!

Fremantle

Stocks up: If Josh Treacy isn't the most improved player in the competition, he isn't far off. The 21-year-old is getting better with each passing week and instilling confidence in the Freo faithful that their forward line is in very good shape. Treacy took nine marks and kicked another bag of five (straight!) against the Tigers, taking his season tally to 35 after 16 games. Logan McDonald re-signing with the Swans is no big loss with Treacy, Jye Amiss, and a resting ruck patrolling the forward 50.

Stocks down: Big man Sean Darcy has been unlucky with ankle and knee injuries in the past 12 months, and he's going to be sidelined with concussion for at least next week's match against Hawthorn. Darcy copped an accidental knock to the head after a ruck contest on Saturday. Fingers crossed he's back in action soon.

Josh Treacy is having an exceptional season. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Tom Stewart has looked more than comfortable roaming in the Geelong midfield for two weeks now and it could be a vital positional switch in the run home, adding more depth to an area of the ground that needed bolstering. The five-time All-Australian picked up another 26 disposals, 11 marks and 10 score involvements in the Cats' big win over Hawthorn.

Stocks down: He's had a great bounce back season, but Tyson Stengle's game against the Hawks was one to erase from the memory banks. Despite the Cats dominating possession and territory, Stengle failed to put his name on the scoresheet. He also used the ball poorly throughout the afternoon, operating at just 57% disposal efficiency. Maybe he's still celebrating his five-year deal?

Gold Coast

Stocks up: We're loving the season of Bodhi Uwland, who has been an integral part of Damien Hardwick's defensive set up this season and will be an important player for a long time. He's tough, smart, a nice size and tends to make good decisions under pressure -- the very player each team would love to have.

Stocks down: He's been in fine form this season and was coming off arguably a career-best performance the previous week, but consistency in Ben Ainsworth's game does need to improve, picking up just nine touches with one goal on Saturday afternoon (he's had fewer touches of the footy just once this season). Unfortunately for the dynamic Suns forward, he had a late set shot on goal in the dying seconds to put his side in front, but was unable to execute under pressure. Oh, and don't get us started with Gold Coast's mysterious away record, which continues...

GWS

Stocks up: A lot of stocks skyrocketed in this GWS team over the weekend and spotlighting only one player in a pure, full-team effort seems wrong. The Blues had no answers for Jesse Hogan who was phenomenal, Kieren Briggs threw his weight around and made life tougher for Tom De Koning. Tom Green and Callan Ward were brave in the midfield, Jack Buckley completely nullified Charlie Curnow, and young speedster Darcy Jones showed glimpses of the type of exciting match-winner he could evolve into. That was the version of GWS we thought we'd see all season.

Stocks down: As much as it was a team performance, Leek Aleer struggled to handle the monstrous task of clamping Carlton big Harry McKay, who ended up with five majors. Leek is going to be a fine player, but that Giants defence still needs Sam Taylor.

Jack Buckley spoils the ball from Charlie Curnow. Photo by Brendon Thorne/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: If Hawthorn's loss to the Cats solidifies one thing, it should be the extreme value of James Sicily. The Hawks skipper missed this game due to a shoulder injury and the void left behind was obvious. For the first time in two months Sam Mitchell's side was totally outclassed, at times a shambles defensively, and often looked to be lacking leadership and direction. While he isn't the be-all-and-end-all he has been in the past, the Hawks can't afford to have Sicily out for too long.

Stocks down: The output of Hawthorn's veterans against the Cats was quite underwhelming. Jack Gunston was held to just two kicks before being subbed out of the game, while Luke Breust only managed the five kicks. Neither hit the scoreboard. Sam Frost also had a shocker down back as the Cats ran riot from the opening bounce at GMHBA Stadium.

Melbourne

Stocks up: It was a welcome return to the fold for Jake Melksham into the Melbourne forward line, who provides exactly what the Demons lack in the forward 50 at times - a hard edge with defensive nous. He had two majors and two direct assists in the win. Credit, too, to the Demons' next generation; Jacob Van Rooyen contributed with four majors, while Koltyn Tholstrup, Trent Rivers (especially through the middle), and Caleb Windsor all showing they're at home in the best 23.

Stocks down: It's just as well the next generation is showing signs, because it looks like Clayton Oliver can't wait for this season to be over. Obviously hampered by his lack of a preseason, and therefore fitness, Oliver is grinding but just doesn't have the same explosive impact, and his 14 disposals makes you wonder what 2025 holds for the 26-year-old. Surely he can return to better footy, but given he's playing around 75% of game time (down from around 90% in 2023), he's clearly labouring. Would experimenting with him as the sub help or hinder the team? Would 25-30% game time at full tilt work better? It's a question to which we're likely not getting the answer.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: There's a lot to like about this entire midfield group which has considerably lifted over the past month, and was excellent again against its talented Suns opponents. Harry Sheezel (35 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (30, nine and one) were outstanding under the Marvel Stadium roof and are always served well by the ever-improving Tristan Xerri. Colby McKercher adds another touch of class coming off half-back. Oh, and George Wardlaw didn't even play... Yeh, this is a midfield group that will give Roos fans plenty to applaud in the coming years. They're gonna be alright, these Kangas!

Sit back and enjoy North fans 🙌



Relive the final moments of #AFLNorthSuns, thanks to OMO Australia. pic.twitter.com/2mxJKNlKVX — AFL (@AFL) July 6, 2024

Stocks down: It's clear North Melbourne needs another key forward to partner Nick Larkey in the long term. They're making do for now, Brynn Teakle bobbing up with a couple of nice moments here and there, but Toby Pink -- who started the season as a defender, to be fair -- clearly isn't the answer. Pink only had four possessions against Gold Coast, and just doesn't impact games enough.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Well done, Ken Hinkley. Well done. When the Power were obliterated two weeks ago and his own fans collectively booed him off the field, it seemed a parting of ways (which might still happen) was inevitable, and you would understand if Port dropped games against the stingy Saints and the dangerous Dogs. The result? Two wins, his players rallying and playing as a unified group that have shown no signs of unrest whatsoever (words with Zak Butters on the bench aside). They're not perfect, the Power, but they are still hanging around the top four and pushing towards September. For now, that's all that matters.

Stocks down: And speaking of Zak Butters, it's not a great look to be arguing with your coach on the bench, regardless how right you think you are, or wrong you think someone else might be. Save the theatrics for after the game.

Richmond

Stocks up: Thank God Richmond have Shai Bolton, because that result could have been so much worse. The crafty Tiger had 14 kicks from 16 touches, seven marks, seven inside 50s and kicked 4.3 at Optus Stadium -- exactly half of his side's total score! An audition for a return west or simply a return to (admittedly sparkling) form.

Stocks down: With North securing the four points against the Suns, it means at the end of Round 17, Richmond are bottom of the ladder for the first time in the 18-team competition.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

St Kilda

Stocks up: Getting a sustained run in the seconds has worked wonders for Mattaes Phillipou, whose last term was excellent as the Saints came back to defeat the Swans in a massive boilover. He had 26 disposals for the game, but notably 12 in the last quarter alone. His five score involvements and goal in the final stanza were huge, while he also had five clearances across the game. Hopefully the penny has dropped for the former No. 10 pick.

Stocks down: He's eye-catching when he's on, but Mitch Owens has now been goalless in four of his past five matches, and managed just seven disposals against the Swans. Having a down 2024 after a encouraging 2023, the 20-year-old is still young, and managed five tackles (three inside 50) to bring the heat, but we'd love to see him more involved around the big sticks to build some confidence.

Sydney

Stocks up: The cavalry is coming for the Swans, who suddenly look like some fresh faces wouldn't be a bad thing. Unchanged lineups have been a blessing for John Longmire's side this season, but with Callum Mills and Luke Parker now back in the frame for selection, perhaps this week against North Melbourne presents an opportunity to try something new. Mills hasn't suited up all year but is the skipper, and will add plenty, while Parker has been in the seconds this season and might bring a point of difference to the half forward line, or midfield.

Stocks down: Were the Swans coasting against the Saints? It certainly seems like it at times, and the Saints realised it, pouncing to secure a famous two-point win. Emblematic of Sydney's poor performance? They laid just 40 tackles, down from their season average of 60. Tackles inside 50? They had just four, as the Saints seemingly waltzed it out of back 50 with ease.

West Coast

Stocks up: Sunday afternoon wasn't a great day for the Eagles, but there's no doubt Adam Simpson's side is far better when Oscar Allen is a part of it. The star key forward is back in the senior team and building into some serious form, booting four goals (from seven shots, mind you) to keep West Coast's score ticking over.

Stocks down: We've loved Harley Reid's rookie season, but his highly anticipated MCG debut wasn't one to remember. The Eagles were pumped by an undermanned Demons outfit and Reid -- while he tried hard -- was well held on the day, finishing with 16 disposals and no score. Only upwards from here in terms of hs MCG career.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Port Adelaide midfield definitely stole the show, but for the season-long sample size, and another huge game for his club, Adam Treloar deserves his praise, picking up 38 disposals (14 contested possessions), seven tackles, seven clearances, and 518 metres gained. He's having a brilliant season, and a bad loss by his side shouldn't overshadow that.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for Luke Beveridge, he'll lose two important key position players ahead of a massive game against Carlton next week, with both Aaron Naughton and James O'Donnell set to miss the match with concussion.