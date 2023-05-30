A lot of teams don't have the patience for a slow rebuild, but Adelaide has shown it's still possible in the modern game, says Rohan Connolly. (3:02)

The 2023 season is almost at its halfway point. Stay abreast of all the Round 12 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Demons vs. Blues

Power vs. Hawks

Eagles vs. Magpies

Bulldogs vs. Cats

Suns vs. Crows

Giants vs. Tigers

Bombers vs. Kangaroos

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Melbourne vs. Carlton, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne have ruled out a return for midfielder Clayton Oliver (hamstring) this week, but are confident he will be available for the club's King's Birthday clash with Collingwood in Round 13. Meanwhile, the Blues will be forced into making several changes after injuries to George Hewett (concussion), Nic Newman (hamstring), and Oliver Hollands (shoulder) out of last week's loss to the Swans. Adam Cerra is also facing a rough conduct ban, while Patrick Cripps is touch-and-go after hurting his ankle.

ESPN tip: Demons by 20 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.35, Blues $3.25

Christian Petracca and Kysaiah Pickett of the Demons embrace after their win over Carlton. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn will face the Power without skipper James Sicily who has accepted a one-match suspension for his high bump on St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti in Round 11. For the Power, Todd Marshall (concussion), Tom Jonas (suspension), Charlie Dixon (quad), and Travis Boak (ribs) could all return to the senior side in a huge boost following stints on the sidelines.

ESPN tip: Power by 41 points

TAB odds: Power $1.12, Hawks $6.20

West Coast vs. Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: In unfortunate news for Collingwood, veteran wingman Steele Sidebottom will miss several weeks after suffering an MCL injury during his bittersweet 300th game last week. West Coast's Dom Sheed injured his ankle against the Bombers, but should be available for his 150th game, while teammates Luke Shuey and Jeremy McGovern are also firming for a return earlier than expected.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 60 points.

TAB odds: Eagles $12.00, Magpies $1.03

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is set to return to face the cats after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 5 points

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.60, Cats $2.35

Gold Coast vs. Adelaide, TIO Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide's Rory Laird is facing a one-match ban from the MRO for a sling tackle on Brisbane's Lachie Neale in Round 11, in what would be a big loss for Matthew Nicks' flying side. Plenty of Suns, however, put their hands up for selection after strong VFL performances, with Charlie Constable (35 possessions and eight marks), Sam Flanders (27 and 10 tackles), and Brandon Ellis (22 and two goals) all giving Stuart Dew something to think about ahead of selection.

ESPN tip: Gold Coast by 1 point

TAB odds: Suns $1.80, Crows $2.00

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

GWS vs. Richmond, Giants Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: GWS will be hoping to regain important duo Nick Haynes and Harry Himmelberg after the pair missed last week's win over the cats whilst in concussion protocols.

ESPN tip: Giants by 10 points

TAB odds: Giants $1.70, Tigers $2.15

Essendon vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Bombers by 20 points

TAB odds: Bombers $1.20, Kangaroos $4.50